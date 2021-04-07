Quantum Dots – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Quantum Dots Market is expected to reach $14.31 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Quantum Dots Market include NN-Labs, VIZIO, UbiQD, TCL, Samsung Electronics, RANOVUS, QUANTUM SOLUTIONS, Navillum Nanotechnologies, Ocean NanoTech, QD Lasers, Nanosys, Quantum Materials, NanoPhotonica, OSRAM Licht, Innolume, Hisense, Fraunhofer IAP, Crystalplex Corporation, Avantama and Nanoco Group.

High demand for quantum dots in display devices, demand for energy-efficient solutions and advanced features of quantum dots are driving the market growth. However, limited availability of rare-earth materials is hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/quantum-dots-market/request-sample

Quantum dot is tiny nanocrystals of a small semiconductor in crystal format that is used in business verticals that use display and monitor devices and many other types of equipment. The light that these dots emit completely depends on the size of the dots. This type of technology is used in various LCDs and smartphone screens.

Based on the material, the cadmium-free segment is going to have high growth during the forecast period as they provide a safer and more sustainable option for manufacturers and consumers, giving them the color benefit associated with the technology without the risks associated with toxicity or potential regulatory limitations.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/quantum-dots-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have high growth during the forecast period due to the inclination of consumers toward the adoption of technologically advanced products, and the involvement of various universities and organizations in R&D of the QD technology.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/quantum-dots-market

Product Types Covered:

• Display

• Transistors

• Solar Cells

• Quantum Dot Chip

• Medical Devices

• QD Photovoltaic Devices

• Photodetectors/Sensors

• Light-Emitting Devices (Solid State Lighting)

• QD Tags

• Laser Devices

• Batteries and Energy Storage

Types Covered:

• II-VI- Semiconductors

• III-V-Semiconductors

Materials Covered:

• Cadmium-Free

• Cadmium-Based

• Non- Toxic Raw Materials

Technologies Covered:

• Colloidal Synthesis

• Viral Assembly

• Fabrication

• Plasma Synthesis

• Electrochemical assembly

• Bulk-manufacturing

• Bio-Molecular Self-Assembly

• Heavy Metal- Free Quantum Dots

End Users Covered:

• Commercial

• Consumer Electronic Devices

• Healthcare & Medicine

• Telecommunications

• Industrial

• Defense

• Alternative Energy/Renewable Energy

• Agriculture

• Quantum Optics

• QD based Security & Surveillance/Security Inks

• Optoelectronics and Optical Components

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com