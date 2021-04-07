Aircraft Arresting System – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Aircraft Arresting System Market is expected to reach $1,848.65 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Arresting Systems include A-Laskuvarjo , Aries Test Systems and Instrumentation, Atech Inc, Curtiss-Wright Corp, Eneral Atomics, Escribano Mechanical & Engineering, Foster-Miller, Inc, General Atomics, Rockwell Collins, Inc, Runway Safe, Scama Ab, Victor Balata Belting Company, Wire Rope Industries, Wireco Worldgroup, Zodiac Aerospace.

Increasing installations of EMAS at airports to avoid aircraft overruns and increasing territorial disputes across the globe to lead towards development of tactical infrastructures are driving the market growth. However, high costs involved in the development of arresting systems used in aircraft carriers are restraining the market growth.

Aircraft arresting system is used to decrease the speed of an aircraft at the time of landing. Aircraft arresting systems absorb the momentum of the aircraft to stop aircraft in various circumstances such as in regular landing, in emergency landing, and during the aborted takeoff. Aircraft arresting systems can be fixed in a runway or can be portable in nature, depending on its use. Aircraft arresting systems increase safety of passengers & pilots by assisting in secure aircraft landing.

By type, engineered material arresting system (EMAS) segment held significant growth during the forecast period due to high adoption of EMAS by airports and stringent government regulations pertaining installation of EMAS are bolstering the market growth.

By geography, North America is anticipated to have a significant growth in the global Aircraft Arresting Systems market during the forecast period due to presence of prominent players such as general atomics and curtiss-wright corporation among others is driving the market growth.

Types Covered:

• Aircraft Carrier Arresting System

• Cable

• Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS)

• Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS)

• Net Barrier

Platforms Covered:

• Ground-Based

• Naval Based

• Ship-Based

Systems Covered:

• Fixed System

• Portable System

End Users Covered:

• Aircraft Arresting Barriers

• Aircraft Carrier

• Commercial and Civil Airport

• Military Airbase

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

