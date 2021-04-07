Multi Screen Advertising – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Multi-Screen Advertising Market is expected to reach $10.06 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Multi-Screen Advertising include Aegis Group, Alphabet Inc, Amazon, AT&T Inc, Google, Microsoft Corporation, Netflix Inc, NTT DoCoMo Inc, Omnicom Group, Orange SA, Roku Inc, Sky Mobile, Verizon Wireless, Vodafone Group PLC WPP Group.

Growing content consumption through mobile devices and increased audience targeting are the factors driving the market growth. However, a brand cannot completely justify the need for the product with the amount of time available to attract the customer due to lack of ad space and rising adoption of ad-blockers on devices may hinder the market growth.

A multiscreen advertisement campaign is a campaign which is simultaneously displayed on an array of devices. Most common digital multiscreen campaigns are displayed on desktops, smart phones, tablets, and televisions. It is broadcasted on various platforms depending upon the type of content.

By device platform, mobile phones/smartphones segment held significant growth during the forecast period. With growing penetration of smart phones due to high affordability along with increasing content sharing through various social media platforms has been causing major growth of multi-screen advertising market. Nowadays, majority of the global population have been using mobile devices for various purposes such as watching movies as well as playing games and many other applications. With growing dominance of mobile application platforms across consumers, displaying multi screen ads in between the running applications can help the advertisers to gain more audience impacting their business growth.

By geography, North America is anticipated to have a significant growth in the global multi-screen advertising market during the forecast period due to increasing smart phones penetration as well as rising growth of social media platforms has been helping in causing significant growth of multi-screen advertising market in the region.

Device Platforms Covered:

• Desktop/Laptops

• Gaming Consoles

• Internet

• Mobile Phones/Smart Phones

• Laptop/PC ( Personal Computer)

• Tablet

• Television (TV)

Types Covered:

• Advertising

• Products

• Services

• Software

• Technology & Media

Ad Contents Covered:

• Dynamic

• Interactive

• Static

Ad Format Covered:

• In-App Ads

• In-Page Executions

• Overlays

• Pre and Mid Roll Ads

Applications Covered:

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Restaurants

• Telecom and IT

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

• Media and Entertainment

• Transportation, Logistics

• Supply Chain and Manufacturing

• Healthcare

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

