1-Decene – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global 1-Decene Market is expected to reach $1132.16 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.7% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the 1-Decenes include Alfa Aesar, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC , China Natiobal Petroleum Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Idemitsu Petrochemical , Indian Oil Corporation, INEOS Oligomers, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Qatar Chemical Company II Ltd. (Q-Chem II), Royal Dutch Shell , SABIC, Sasol Limited, Sea-Land Chemical, Shell Chemical Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich.

Increasing demand for Polyalphaolefin (PAOs)-based synthetic lubricants and growing industrial activities are the main factors that drive the market growth. However, volatile raw material prices and growth of base III oils may restrain the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/1-decene-market/request-sample

Decene is an unsaturated hydrocarbon i.e. alkene with a chemical formula of C10H20. Decene is a clear, white mobile liquid and is toxic in nature. It is generally produced by the oligomerization of ethylene or by cracking higher carbon content petroleum waxes. Depending on the attachment of the functional group, there are several types of decene isomers present. 1-Decene is employed as a chemical intermediate within the production of detergents and their derivatives, which are employed within the manufacture of commercial surfactants.

By derivative type, poly alpha olefin (PAO) segment is predicted to gain traction over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for poly alpha olefin (PAO) for synthetic lubricant production. Poly alpha olefins are majorly used in the automotive and manufacturing industries.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/1-decene-market

By geography, Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period owing to increasing poly alpha olefin (PAO) and synthetic lubricant production in the area. Regional development can also be attributed to the easy availability of raw materials and rising demand for polyethylene in emerging economies of China and India is expected to augment the product demand further.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/1-decene-market

Types Covered:

• Cracking Method

• Oligomerization Method

Derivative Types Covered:

• Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO)

• Oxo Alcohols

• Gasoline Engines

• Diesel Engines

• Other Derivative Types

Grades Covered:

• Bio-Based

• Synthetic

• Organic-Based

Applications Covered:

• Automotive

• Aviation

• Military Industry

• Petrochemical

• Polyethylene

• Surfactants

Agents Covered:

• Glazing Agent

• Lubricating Agent

• Releasing Agent

Chemical Formulas Covered:

• n=3

• n=4

• n=5

• n=6

End Users Covered:

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Paints & Dyes Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com