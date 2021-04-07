Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing and Screening Market is expected to reach $397.79 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in sickle cell anemia testing and screening market include Request A Test, Ltd., Halcyon Biomedical Incorporated, Silver Lake Research Corporation, Streck, Inc., Daktari Diagnostics, Biomedomics Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Hemotype, Hemex Health, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increase the uptake of screening products, increasing implementation of strategies to minimize the sickle cell disease burden, rising prevalence of sickle cell disease across the globe. However, infrastructural challenges associated with screening and diagnosis of sickle cell disease is restricting the market growth.

Request for sample here:https://www.strategymrc.com/report/sickle-cell-anemia-testing-and-screening-market/request-sample

Sickle cell hemoglobin variants are inclusive of HbS, HbA, and HbC. Different tests have been developed to perform a clear distinction between all the three above-mentioned hemoglobin variants. Development of a deep learning framework designed to perform automated screening of sickle cell anemia in blood smear sample of patients via a smartphone microscope is set to open up new avenues for the market in the near future.

By age group, the adult screening segment is expected to grow at the significant rate throughout the forecast period. SCD treatment and management differ at distinct levels based on the patient’s stage. This is attributed to the observed differences in the SCD associated pain, comorbidities, psychosocial impact, and healthcare expenditure with respect to the age group of sickle cell anemia patients. Additionally, increasing number of research activities are aimed at analyzing the impact of age-specific healthcare strategies on improving the management of sickle cell disease population. Employment of targeted screening with respect to age group of sickle cell patients has also extended life span of these patients into adulthood.

Access the complete report at:https://www.strategymrc.com/report/sickle-cell-anemia-testing-and-screening-market

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period. Rising acknowledgment and recognition of sickle cell screening targeted towards newborns have been recently witnessed in the Asia Pacific countries, specifically India. Additionally, these developing countries are devising strategies to address challenges associated with newborn screening programs across high-income countries, which is inclusive of streamlining follow-up screening or diagnosis. This is set to offer a significant momentum to the Asia Pacific market in the near future.

Make an inquiry at:https://www.strategymrc.com/report/sickle-cell-anemia-testing-and-screening-market

Age Groups Covered:

• Adult Screening (25 to 60 Years)

• Newborn Screening (12 Months and Below)

• Other Age Groups (1 to 25 & Above 60 Years)

Technologies Covered:

• Point-of-Care Tests

• Hemoglobin Electrophoresis

• High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Sector Types Covered:

• Corporate Labs

• Government Labs

• Public-Private-Partnerships (PPP)

• Private Labs

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com