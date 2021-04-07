Shiitake Mushroom – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Shiitake Mushroom Market is expected to reach $804.68 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players in Shiitake Mushroom Market include Modern Mushroom Farms, Oyster Island Mushrooms LLC, Rain Forest Mushrooms, The Mushroom Company, Agro Dutch Industries Ltd, Bonduelle SA, Highveld Mushrooms, Meadow Mushrooms Ltd, White Mountain Mushrooms LLC, Banken Champignons, Brewer’s Mushrooms, Rocky Bottom Mushrooms LLC, Mycopolitan Mushroom Company, Monterey Mushrooms Inc, Hirano Mushroom LLC, and Mitoku Company Ltd.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing popularity of functional foods, increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, and rising disposable income of consumers. However, the low shelf life of the product is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Shiitake is a type of mushroom which is indigenous to Japan. It is rich in nutrients and reportedly has immunity enhancing properties as well as anti-viral properties. Shiitake mushrooms are used to extract proteins and vitamins, which could be marketed in condensed form.

By application, the dietary supplements segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as they provide optimal nutrition and reduce the risk of disease occurrence.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rising demand for processed mushroom foods as consumers are exploring new taste characteristics and nutrition.

Categories Covered:

• Conventional Type

• Organic/Cultivated Type

• Wild Type

Types Covered:

• Fresh

• Processed

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Non-Store-Based

• Store-Based

Applications Covered:

• Food and Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Dietary Supplements

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

