Barcelona vs PSG live stream

FC Barcelona have a gargantuan project beforehand of them on Wednesday night time (9.00pm CET, Parc des Princes, Paris). After dropping 4-1 withinside the domestic leg in their Champions League spherical of sixteen tie with Paris Saint Germain, they now visit the French capital understanding that they want to attain at the least 4 dreams to have any threat of going into the draw for the area finals.

Not even a three-zero win might be sufficient, as PSG might nonetheless win at the away dreams rule. Should PSG rating a intention, then Barça might want five. PSG get then Barça want six … and so on.

Of course, if a miracle does take place, then it might now no longer be for the primary time. Fresh in everyone’s reminiscence is the night time while Barça installed one of the maximum first-rate comebacks in European soccer records, and towards this very equal side. The Catalans had to rating at the least 4 that night time too, and PSG made the process even more difficult via way of means of scoring a intention in their own – however nonetheless Barça went directly to win 6-1.

To emulate what came about that night time, Barça might want a overall performance on a par with the sport lately voted via way of means of enthusiasts as their best sport ever. It’s an nearly not possible project, however whilst there’s nonetheless a threat there’s additionally nonetheless desire.

And if there’s any group that does comebacks, then that group is FC Barcelona. Let’s agree with it is able to be done!

How to look at

We have a whole manual to kick-off instances and broadcasters here. You also can comply with our in-studio insurance in our Match Center, which includes minute-via way of means of-minute textual content updates and stay remark on Radio Barça. And you could additionally preserve updated with all of the information from Paris on all our social networks.

The venue

The go back leg can be performed on the 47,929 ability Parc des Princes. PSG have performed there on account that 1974, at the beginning sharing it with the French countrywide rugby and soccer teams, till the Stade de France changed into constructed for the 1998 World Cup. This is the 1/3 stadium at the equal site. The one which hosted the primary ever European Championship Final in 1960 changed into changed via way of means of the modern model in 1972 and there are plans for a similarly enlargement to 60,000.

Previous visits

1994-ninety five Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

PSG 2-1 Barça

(PSG superior three-2 on aggregate)

2012-thirteen Champions League Quarter Final First Leg

PSG 2-2 Barça

(Second leg ended 1-1 and Barça superior on away dreams)

2014-15 Champions League Group F

PSG three-2 Barça

(Barça and PSG each superior from the group)

2014-15 Champions League Quarter Final First Leg

PSG 1-three Barça

(Barça gained the second one too and superior five-1 on aggregate)

2016-17 Champions League Round of sixteen First Leg

PSG 4-zero Barça

(Barça gained the second one leg 6-1 and superior 6-five on aggregate)

PSG shape manual

PSG have gained seven of the remaining 8 variations of Ligue 1, however they nonetheless have paintings to do to win it this time spherical. They are factors adrift of leaders Lille, and 1/3-positioned Lyon are simply one factor behind. Monaco, who shocked Les Parisiens with a 2-zero victory on the Parc des Princes also are nonetheless withinside the hunt.

PSG and Lille may also pass head-to-head in what guarantees to be a cracking spherical of sixteen tie withinside the French Cup.

The pinnacle scorers this season (all competitions) are: Kylian Mbappé (25), Moise Kean (15), Neymar (thirteen), Pablo Sarabia (6) and Mauro Icardi (6).

Team information

With Gerard Piqué and Ronald Araujo each out, it’s withinside the centre of defence in which Barça are maximum stricken with injuries. Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati also are unavailable.

A thigh damage supposed Brazilian celeb Neymar ignored the threat to play towards his former membership withinside the first leg. And even though he at the verge of returning to action, he has sooner or later been dominated out of Wednesday’s clash. Juan Bernat additionally misses out with a knee hassle and Moise Kean, who scored withinside the first leg, is in quarantine after checking out superb for Covid-19.

The First Leg

sixteen February 2021

Barça 1 (Messi 27, pen) PSG 4 (Mbappé 32, Mbappé 65, Kean 79, Mbappé 85)

Did you know?

In the whole records of this opposition, no group has ever misplaced at domestic via way of means of 3 dreams or extra withinside the first leg and long gone directly to qualify.

It’s important that PSG don’t rating on Wednesday, however on account that a zero-zero draw with Real Madrid in 2015, they’re on a run of twenty-two consecutive video games with at the least one intention in Champions League furnishings on the Parc des Princes. Home and away, in the event that they rating on this sport, they’ll set a opposition document of scoring in 25 video games in a row. However, Barça have not begun to concede an away intention on this yr’s edition.

The remaining time PSG gained farfar from domestic withinside the first leg of a Champions League, 2-zero at Manchester United in 2018, they ended up going out of the opposition after dropping three-1 in Paris.

Barça have by no means misplaced 3 consecutive video games on this opposition before. After dropping to Juventus and PSG, let’s desire it’s now no longer going to take place this yr either.

Barça have now no longer didn’t attain the Champions League area finals on account that 2006/07, a match document run of thirteen variations.

Barça have handiest gained certainly considered one among their remaining 9 away legs withinside the UCL knockout stages (1-zero at Manchester United in 2019).

Lionel Messi changed into the youngest participant to attain 25 instances withinside the Champions League. But Kylian Mbappé is 206 days more youthful than the Argentinian changed into while he set the document and desires simply one extra to attain 25 dreams.

Five of the modern Barça squad have performed soccer in France: Clément Lenglet (Nancy), Samuel Umtiti (Lyon), Miralem Pjanić (Metz & Lyon), Ousmane Dembélé (Rennes) and Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse & Bordeaux).

Paris Saint-Germain (4) @ (1) FC Barcelona

Competition/Round: 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, Round of sixteen, Leg 2

Barcelona Outs & Doubts: Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Philippe Coutinho (out)

PSG Outs & Doubts: Neymar, Moise Kean, Juan Bernat (out)

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

VAR: Stuart Attwell (ENG)

How to look at on TV: TUDN (USA), BT Sport three (UK), SONY TEN 1 (India), Canal+ Sport three (Nigeria), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain), others

How to stream: FuboTV (USA), BT Sport Live (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), DAZN (Canada), others

Following a snug win on the street towards Osasuna to firmly input the identify race in La Liga, Barcelona are in Paris for what’s maximum probable their remaining European night time of the season as they play PSG withinside the 2nd leg in their Champions League Round of sixteen tie.

Ever for the reason that embarrassing 4-1 loss at Camp Nou that once more uncovered all of Barça’s problems, there were motives for optimism: the Blaugrana hold to win and climb up the desk withinside the league, they made an incredible comeback towards Sevilla to attain the Copa del Rey Final, and Joan Laporta is lower back in rate of the membership.

Laporta believes withinside the comeback, and he’s traveled with the group to provide his support. Barça want a 4-1 win to take it to greater time, and a 4-zero win will ship them thru to the quarterfinals. Other loopy outcomes like five-1 or five-2 or even any other 6-1 miracle just like the one in 2017 are properly sufficient to qualify, however matters ought to be specific this time. This isn’t the equal Barça group from 2017, PSG are more potent and at domestic for the second one leg, and Sergi Roberto is injured.

“But the factor approximately miracles is you don’t put together for them. You don’t anticipate them. They simply take place.” Maybe I’m proper once more.

Let’s dance.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS

Barcelona (three-five-2): Ter Stegen; Mingueza, Lenglet, Umtiti; Dest, De Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Dembélé

PSG (4-2-three-1): Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Paredes, Gueye; Di María, Verratti, Mbappé; Icardi

PREDICTION

I’m now no longer getting my hopes up at throughout this one. I simply need Barça to now no longer be humiliated in Europe once more so the Joan Laporta Era doesn’t ought to begin on a bitter note: 1-1 draw, and a absolutely aggressive overall performance from Barça is right sufficient for me.