Snack Bars – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Snack Bars Market is expected to reach $42.34 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Snack Bars Market include Associated British Foods, Cliff Bar and Company, General Mills, Halo Foods, KIND Snacks, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo, Post Holdings, The Kellogg Company, Nature Valley, Alpen and Jordan, Quaker Oats, Earnest Eats, and Oriole Healthy Foods.

Increasing awareness about health and fitness and resultant predilection for healthy snack products are the major factors propelling market growth. However, high initial investments and marketing costs are restraining the growth of the market.

Snack bars are nourishing and high-calorie content which is frivolous and easy to carry well-liked snack food. The snack bars are often collective with corn or honey syrup and are condensed to form a bar that makes it easy to carry packed lunches, hiking, or other outdoor activities. Various prominent flavor components for plant-based snack bars include beet, spirulina, peanut butter, orange, brownie, and red berry.

Based on the distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growth of the organized retail sector; moreover, shelf spacing is growing which is likely to provide well-built visibility and accessibility of customer products. Attractive box packaging and discounts offered by these stores are also likely to contribute to the segment growth.

By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the command for healthy foods. Snack and cereal bar manufacturers in the region are effectively gathering the increasing consumer demand for nutritious dietary snacks. Due to the high competition in the snack bars market in North America, manufacturers are launching variants of snack bars to differentiate their products in the market.

Products Covered:

• Breakfast Bars

• Energy and Nutrition Bars

• Fruit Bars

• Cereal Bars

Types Covered:

• Vegetarian Protein Bars

• Gluten Free Protein Bars

Distribution Channels Covered:

• Offline Distribution

• Online Distribution

Ingredients Covered:

• Dried Fruits

• Nuts

• Whole Grains

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Applications Covered:

• Adult Female

• Adult Male

• Youth

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

