Stethoscope – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Stethoscope Market is expected to reach $489.73 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Stethoscope Market include 3M, American Diagnostic Company, Cardionics, Eko Devices, GF Health Products, Heine Optotechnik Gmbh & Co, Invacare Supply Group, McCoy, MDF Instruments, Medline Industries, Omron, Rudolf Riester, Sklar Instruments, Smiths Medical, Ultrascope and Welch Allyn.

The rising prevalence of heart-related diseases and various respiratory diseases and an increase in the geriatric population are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of the electronic stethoscope and lack of skilled healthcare professionals are hampering the market growth.

Stethoscope is a medical device used for listening to internal sounds of a human being such as heart and lung sounds. It is an important tool used by medical professionals. The stethoscope enables to perform one of the most fundamental tasks, auscultation, for the assessment of the condition of the abdominal and thoracic organs and blood vessels. It naturally has a small disc-shaped resonator that is placed against the chest and two tubes are connected to earpieces. There are different types of stethoscopes that help in assessing the specialty diagnosis such as cardiology stethoscope, electronic stethoscopes, and others.

Based on the material, the stainless steel segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to its properties such as high durability along with good sound conductors. Moreover, as compared to other materials stainless steel tops them for sound quality and amplification. Hence, good sound quality along with high product durability will result in growing demand and adoption rate of stainless-steel variants, fuelling the industry growth.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing population and rapid urbanization in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to a rapidly developing medical infrastructure, increasing spending on healthcare and growing medical tourism in developing nations such as China and India in this region. Developing countries in the region are likely to witness rising demand for stethoscope in the coming years.

Tube Types Covered:

• Double Tube

• Single Tube

Materials Covered:

• Acrylic Resin

• Aluminum

• Chrome-plated Brass

• Chrome-plated Zinc

• Molded Resin

• Silicone

• Stainless Steel

• Wooden

• Zinc

Products Covered:

• Acoustic Stethoscope

• Doppler Stethoscopes

• Electronic Stethoscope

• Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes

• Optical Stethoscopes

• 3D-Printed Stethoscope

Designs Covered:

• Double Head

• Single Head

• Triple Head

Usabilities Covered:

• Disposable

• Reusable

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Clinics

• Healthcare Institutes & Organizations

• Home Care Settings

• Hospitals

• Physician Office

• Research and Academic Institutes

• Urgent Care Centers

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

