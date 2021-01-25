Fluid Management and Visualization Systems – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Fluid Management & Visualization Systems Market is expected to reach $14.52 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Fluid Management & Visualization Systems Market include Angiodynamics Inc, B Braun, Cardinal Health, ConMed Corporation, Ecolab Inc, Hologic Inc, Karl Storz, Medtronic Plc, Olympus, Richard Wolf, Serres, Smith & Nephew plc, Smiths Medical, Stryker Corporation and Traubco LLC.

Rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements are the major factors driving the market growth. However, scarcity of skilled and experienced surgeons is restraining the market growth.

A fluid management and visualization system is used to balance body fluid in order to prevent complications associated with an undesired fluid level. It is also used for the early diagnosis of critical medical conditions. Fluid management systems perform functions such as fluid irrigation, fluid warming, fluid filtration, fluid deficit monitoring etc.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment is likely to have a huge demand. This can be attributed to the fact that they offer the first line of care to the patients. More than 80 percent of hospital patients receive IV fluid during their stay. Moreover, practice green health, a non-profit organization, further stated that fluid management and visualization systems reduce the exposure of hospital staff to hazardous and infectious material.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a large number of key pharmaceutical companies. It is a developed economy with high disposable income, which enables people to choose from various advanced treatment options. The region is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period owing to continuous innovations and increasing gynecology procedures.

Types Covered:

• Fully Integrated Systems

• Standalone Systems

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Products Covered:

• Fluid Management Disposables and Accessories

• Visualization System and Accessories

• Fluid Management System

Applications Covered:

• Anesthesiology

• Arthroscopy

• Bronchoscopy

• Cardiology

• Dental

• Gastroenterology

• Gynecology/Obstetrics

• Laparoscopy

• Laryngoscopy

• Nephrology

• Neurology

• Orthopedics

• Otoscopy

• Urology

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

