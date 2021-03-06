Trending Report on Pre-Shipment Inspection Market Analysis | By Company Profiles | Size | Share | Growth | Trends and Forecast To 2023

Pre-Shipment Inspection Market to grow at a CAGR of around 5.04% during the forecast period. This market research report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the global Pre-Shipment Inspection market by Sourcing Type (In-House and Outsourced), EXIM (Export Goods, Import Goods), Application (Consumer Goods & Retail, Agriculture & Food, Chemicals). It outlines the market shares for key regions such as the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

The Pre-Shipment Inspection Market is estimated to grow from USD 11.60 billion in 2018 to USD 14.83 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.04% between 2018 and 2023. This report spread across 157 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 65 Tables and 52 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Pre-Shipment Inspection Market:

SGS (Switzerland)

Bureau Veritas (France)

Intertek (UK)

DEKRA (Germany)

TÜV SÜD (Germany)

Eurofins Scientific (UK)

TÜV Rheinland (Germany)

Applus (Spain)

ALS (Australia)

TÜV Nord (Germany)

UL (US)

Cotecna (Switzerland)

CIS Commodity Inspection Services (Netherlands)

DQS CFS (Germany)

Asiainspection (Hong Kong)

Earlier, manufacturers and organizations had to adhere to limited standards and regulations; hence, it was possible for companies to build their in-house inspection capabilities. In recent years, standards pertaining to human/user safety and environmental safety have increased and become mandatory for certain category of products.

Increasing mandates to ensure the quality and improve the productivity of companies that supply food products (packaged and unpackaged) and changing regulations in the agriculture space across the world would drive the adoption of pre-shipment inspection services by manufacturers of agricultural equipment.

