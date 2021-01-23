BYOD Security – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global BYOD Security Market is expected to reach $191.01 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 34.3% during 2019 to 2027.



Some of the key players profiled in the BYOD Security Market include Vmware, Trend Micro, Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Mobile Iron, IBM, Good Technology, Citrix Systems, Alcatel Lucent, and SAP.

High adoption of BYOD policies which helps to reduce hardware cost for the organizations, rising demand for strong authentication to access the enterprise atmosphere, and increase in cloud storage adoption by different organizations are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, low awareness of the tools concern with the security and growing network security threats are hampering the growth of the market.

BYOD (bring your own device) is a practice in which employee of the organization allowed to bring personally owned devices (tablets and smartphones) to their workplace and permitted to use these devices to access privileged company information and applications. BYOD security solutions protect such devices from security threats that can harm the intellectual property of the organization. Additionally, these security solutions aid employees to take optimum advantage of mobile devices to efficiently perform their tasks at convenient locations.

Based on the end-user, the large enterprises segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as large companies are increasingly adopting the BYOD policy to improve business productivity and provide employees with the convenience to work efficiently from home.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to advancements in security-based technologies and stiff competition among the business enterprises to increase productivity and in turns revenues by focusing on employees comfort.

Devices Covered:

• Tablet

• Smartphone

• Laptop

Softwares Covered:

• Mobile Network Security

• Mobile Device Security

• Mobile Data Security

• Mobile Data Management

Solutions Covered:

• Mobile Identity Management (MIM)

• Mobile Device Management (MDM)

• Mobile Content Management (MCM)

• Mobile Application Management (MAM)

End Users Covered:

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

• Government Organizations

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

