Aircraft Fuel Tank – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Aircraft Fuel Tank Market is expected to reach $1,153.18 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Fuel Tank Market include Aero Tec Laboratories Inc (ATL), Robertson Fuel Systems LLC, Northstar, Cobham PLC, Meggitt PLC, GKN Aerospace, General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems – Cyclone Ltd, Safran S.A. and Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group.

Introduction of new aircraft programs and rising aircraft orders are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of manufacturing setup and strict standards from regulating authorities are restraining the market growth.

An aircraft fuel tank is a container for storage of fuel or other flammable liquids. The term is usually applied to part of an aircraft engine system in which the fuel is stored and released into the engine. These tanks range in size and complexity from the small plastic tank of a butane lighter to the multi-chambered.

Based on platform, the commercial aviation segment is likely to have a huge demand. The internal tanks present in this aviation are a significant part of the aero structure requiring regular checks and repairs and thus are expected to drive the segment growth.

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high military expenditure of the US and growing trend to upgrade existing/older aircraft in the aircraft industry.

Types Covered:

• Rigid Tank

• Flexible Tank

Aircraft Types Covered:

• Fighter Jet

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Regional Jet

• Rotary-wing Aircraft

• Turboprop

• Wide Body Aircraft

Capacities Covered:

• More than 70 L Aircraft Fuel Tank

• 51 L to 70 L Aircraft Fuel Tank

• 30 L to 50 L Aircraft Fuel Tank

• <30 L Aircraft Fuel Tank

Materials Covered:

• Aluminum Aircraft Fuel Tank

• Carbon-Based Composites

• HDPE Aircraft Fuel Tank

• Hybrid

• Metallic Alloys

• Polymers

• Steel Aircraft Fuel Tank

Installed Positions Covered:

• External

• Internal

Platforms Covered:

• Private Jet

• Military Aviation

• Commercial Aviation

End Users Covered:

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

