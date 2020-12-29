Telecare Devices – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Telecare Devices Market is expected to reach $2,879.37 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Telecare Devices Market include NXT ID, Ascom, Climax Technology, Legrand, Phillips and Tunstall.

Some of the factors like increase in the geriatric population, technological advancement, and rising incidences of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the market. However, the low availability of infrastructure facilities for telecare is hampering the growth of the market.

Telecare devices are sensors and monitoring tools used by healthcare experts and concerned relatives to track and observe the health condition, actions, and falls of patients. These devices consist of heat, smoke, wearable devices, electricity sensors.

Based on the product, the wearable devices segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it offers safer working conditions and predicts employee injuries and fatal accidents because of fatigue or other factors. Moreover, it also improves customer service and increases productivity.

By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand owing to rapid advancements in the healthcare sector of the developed economies such as the US and Canada, escalating disposable income and government initiatives to develop innovative telecare solutions.

Products Covered:

• Environmental Sensory Devices

• Furniture Sensory Devices

• Wearable Devices

Age Groups Covered:

• Children

• Adult

End Users Covered:

• Household Clients

• Medical Clients

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

