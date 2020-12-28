Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Game Crackstreams Live Stream: Free on Reddit

Eagles vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch NFL week 16 game online from anywhere. Say what you like about the NFC East, but the fact is, heading into Week 16 everyone still has a shot at the title, and both Dallas and Philly have shown signs of life of late. However, the fate of both the Cowboys and the Eagles lies in Washington’s hands, and both franchises need to win and hope results elsewhere go their way in order to stay alive. Follow our guide as we explain where to find a Eagles vs Cowboys live stream and watch all the NFL action online from anywhere today.

The Cowboys notched more than 40 points for the first time this season against their arch-rivals from San Fran last weekend, but it was actually their defense – yes, Dallas’ defense – that set the team on the path to victory, with 24 of their points being scored off the back of turnovers.

Date: Sunday, December 27

Kick-off time: 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm GMT / 8.25am AEDT

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Live stream: Get Fox with a FREE FuboTV trial

Watch anywhere: Add a good VPN to your team

It was their second victory in a row, something that the resurgent Eagles came close to matching. They ultimately fell to the Cardinals, but it was a close-fought contest thanks to Jalen Hurts, who Doug Pederson really should have turned to earlier in the season.

The rookie has been a breath of fresh air for Philly, and threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns in his second career start, while rushing for 63 yards and another touchdown, finally giving Philly fans something to get excited about.

If only these two franchises could have got their act together, say… 15 weeks ago. It’s probably too little too late for both teams, but they’ll be desperate to give their supporters a late Christmas present today. Read on as we explain how to watch the Eagles vs Cowboys online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Eagles vs Cowboys from outside your country

If you’ve mismatched a holiday or you’re away on business and you want to watch your country’s coverage from abroad, then you’ll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN

We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.

– Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you’ve chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service’s corresponding app, hit ‘choose location’, select the appropriate country, and you’ll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Eagles vs Cowboys live stream of today’s NFL game in the US

Today’s Eagles vs Cowboys game is being shown on Fox Sports, with kick-off scheduled for 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT.

If you’ve got Fox Sports as part of your cable package, you can stream the match online via the Fox website. If you haven’t, a great option right now is to take advantage of Sling TV’s FREE trial on its Blue package, which includes FS1, Fox in most major markets, and also comes with NFL Network for good measure.

How to watch Eagles vs Cowboys FREE without cable

In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season.

That’s because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network – and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge.

Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there’s even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today’s Eagles vs Cowboys game 100% free!

One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it’s not for you – and it’s easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards.

Don’t forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN – try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that’s being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys.

Eagles vs Cowboys live stream: how to watch today’s NFL game FREE in Canada

Today’s Eagles vs Cowboys clash kicks off at 4.25pm ET/1.25pm PT in Canada, but there’s no linear TV coverage of this one.

When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game.

That obviously means the Eagles vs Cowboys game is covered, and it’s an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year – there’s even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN’s also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer!

It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Cowboys vs Eagles live stream UK: how to watch American football online today

You can tune in to the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles game via NFL Game Pass Pro from just £1.99 a week – or, for a flat fee of £50, get access through the end of July 2021, which will see you through the rest of the regular season as well as the playoffs, Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, 2021 NFL Draft and more.

The Cowboys vs Eagles game kicks off at 9.25pm GMT.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

For those not wishing to sign up to a Game Pass, UK American Football fans get up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Or grab a Now TV Sports Pass if you’d prefer access on a contract-free basis.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch Cowboys vs Eagles: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered.

The Cowboys vs Eagles game is being shown in Oz via the NFL Game Pass, which gives you access to every game around. Kick-off is set for 8.25am AEDT on Monday morning.

Not in Australia but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into an Australia IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

If you’re not interested in a subscription just for watching NFL, an average of five games per game week are shown on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

The Kayo streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you’re looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.

Festive film fun: how to watch Home Alone online

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It’s really geared towards international fans and that’s where it’s a great option. In most of the NFL’s main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league’s live highlights show, RedZone. It’s currently down to just £1.99 a week or £50 for access through July 2021 in the UK and similar deals are available elsewhere – so if you’re a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia – with only ‘domestic markets’ the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there’s a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they’ve finished. Not the worst offer we’ve ever heard, but don’t get caught out – GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more – plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).

Cowboys vs. Eagles: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

This Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.93 points per matchup. The Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in an NFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas should still be riding high after a win, while Philadelphia will be looking to regain their footing.

Dallas was expected to lose against the San Francisco 49ers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Dallas came out on top against San Francisco by a score of 41-33. Dallas’ RB Tony Pollard was one of the most active players for the team, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

The Cowboys’ defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. DB Donovan Wilson picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

The Eagles came within a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals last week, but they wound up with a 33-26 loss. QB Jalen Hurts put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for three TDs and 338 yards on 44 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 63 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Hurts this season.

The Cowboys are expected to lose this next one by 3. They hadn’t treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 4-10), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Philadelphia’s defeat took them down to 4-9-1 while Dallas’ victory pulled them up to 5-9. One last thing to keep an eye on: Dallas gashed the right side of the field in their last contest, rushing toward the right sideline for 53 yards on 7.57 yards per rush. That’s bad news for the Eagles, who had a hard time containing the rush on the right side of the field against Arizona.