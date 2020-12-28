Watch Falcons vs Chiefs Live Stream free NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Football game

Falcons vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL week 16 game online. The Falcons vs Chiefs live stream is another chance for KC to boost its record. The Falcons vs Chiefs live stream could make it official for Kansas City. At 13-1, if they win this game, they clinch the number one seed for the playoffs and earn a bye for some much-needed rest.

At 4-10, the Falcons have nothing to lose, as they are already well out of playoff contention. But they would win considerable bragging rights if they somehow upset the defending Super Bowl champs. That’s a very long shot, though. Oddsmakers expect the Chiefs to prevail by a hefty 10.5 points in this NFL live stream.

Falcons vs Chiefs channel, start time

The Falcons vs Chiefs live stream begins today at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, December 27 on FOX.

It’s been a tough season for Atlanta, with just four wins, and none in the past three games. And this NFL live stream is looking like another shot at disappointment, as the Falcons go against the top team in the NFL and defending Super Bowl champions.

But it may not be the blowout that some pundits expect. Atlanta has shown that it can rise to the challenge, as it did in its narrow 31-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. In fact, Atlanta was up for most of that game, holding a 24-7 lead until the final minutes of the third quarter. Quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Calvin Ridley were uncannily in sync for much of the game.

But Atlanta collapsed under a Buccaneers drive that scored 24 points in the remainder of the game. In fact it’s surprising that their defense held up as well and as long as it did. Atlanta ranks 31st in passing defense (allowing 287.7 yards per game) and 28th in total yards allowed (392.4 YPG). The Falcons defense will be especially challenged by the Chiefs, who average 31 points per game (the second highest in the NFL this season).

Chiefs vs. Falcons broadcast map: Will you be able to watch on TV?

The Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) will face off with the Atlanta Falcons (4-10) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 26 at Noon CT. The game will be shown on FOX and in-market fans can stream the game on Fubo.TV (try it for free).

Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston for the second time this season. The last time they were on the call for a Chiefs game was Week 9 against the Carolina Panthers.

So will you be able to watch Kansas City on TV in Week 16? Once again, the answer probably yes. If you live in the red areas on the map below you’ll get this game on your local FOX channels, according to 506sports

Not quite as many eyes will be on this game as there were on the Chiefs-Saints game in Week 15. A few areas in Texas, New Mexico and the Oklahoma pan-handle won’t get the Chiefs-Falcons game. Most of the states in the northeast won’t get the game on TV either. Instead, they’ll be watching the Giants-Ravens or Texans-Bengals games on FOX during the early slate.

This week, Kansas City can clinch the No. 1 seed as they face a banged-up 4-10 Atlanta team. No one seems to expect this game to end in anything but another Chiefs victory. A win would mark the first time in franchise history that the team would be 14-1. It’d also allow the team to rest starters against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17.

Will Kansas City be able to avoid upset and lock up a bye week? Be sure to tune into the game and find out.

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to face the Atlanta Falcons back home at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 16. These two teams have only faced off nine times dating back to 1972.

How to watch Falcons vs Chiefs live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you’re away from home and so can’t watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here’s how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom’s Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we’re impressed by the service’s ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.

Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

View Deal

Falcons vs Chiefs live streams in the US

In the US, Falcons vs Chiefs is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT Sunday December 27.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn’t include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you’ll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

It’s a case of “you get what you pay for” as Sling Orange & Blue (which you’d need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don’t want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It’s got a 7-day free trial so you don’t need to pay up front.

View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.

View Deal

How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV

NFL Sunday Ticket: Falcons vs Chiefs is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you’re not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn’t get DirecTV service.

Falcons vs Chiefs live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Falcons vs Chiefs.

Falcons vs Chiefs live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Falcons vs Chiefs. Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you’re an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you’re not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Falcons vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Falcons vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.