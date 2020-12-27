Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market is expected to reach $379.99 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market include IRCameras LLC, Raptor Photonics, Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc., Sierra-Olympic Systems, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Sensors Unlimited (United Technologies Company), Teledyne Princeton Instruments, Xenics, Leonardo DRS, Sofradir, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, InView Technology Corporation, Flir Systems Inc., New Imaging Technologies and Photon Etc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rise in adoption of SWIR cameras in military & defense sector and increase in use of SWIR cameras in machine vision applications. However, stringent regulations associated to import and export of SWIR cameras is hampering the market growth.

Shortwave infrared cameras are standalone device used to detect radiation which is unseen to the human eye. Shortwave Infrared waveband has some unique merits that make it a useful band for sensing. For imaging application, the Shortwave infrared can individually work in the dark as infrared sensors even though the signal is reflected off the subject.

Based on the end user, the non-industrial segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. SWIR technology has an enormous expansion in applications such as scientific investigate and healths check. SWIR technology is significant for each application mentioned and is broadly used, which is likely to lead to the maximum expansion rate of this segment during the estimate period.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the numerous manufacturing capabilities of the region. SWIR detectors are used in the manufacturing process of food & beverage, electronics, and glass and security & surveillance. Considering the tensions between India, Pakistan, and China, the command for SWIR technology is increasing from the military & defense sector of these countries for installations at borders for monitoring and security applications.

Scanning Types Covered:

• Area Scan

• Line Scan

Materials Covered:

• Indium Antimonide

• Indium Gallium Arsenide

• Lead Sulfide

• Mercury Cadmium Telluride

Technologies Covered:

• Uncooled

• Cooled

Applications Covered:

• Detection

• Monitoring & Inspection

• Security & Surveillance

• Machine Vision

• Vehicle Navigation

• Material Processing

• Thermal Imaging

• Hyperspectral Imaging

• Civil Infrastructure

• Identifying and Sorting

End Users Covered:

• Industrial

• Non-industrial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

