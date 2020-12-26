2021 IIHF World Junior Championship Live Stream Reddit Free

IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship live stream & guide to watch. As we inch closer to Christmas and the start of the 2021 World Junior Championship (WJC), anticipation and excitement are beginning to mount. Hockey has not been on our televisions for almost three months and fans are starting to become anxious. The NHL finally has a target date of Jan 13, but before that happens, we have some junior hockey to watch.
The 2021 tournament is the 45th edition of the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship and it will take place in Alberta within the confines of the Edmonton “bubble” that was established in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs. The festivities will begin on Dec 25 instead of the usual Dec 26 tradition we have grown so accustomed to and conclude with the gold-medal game on Jan 5, 2021.
How to watch World Junior Ice Hockey Championships live online
All of Canada’s games will be played at Edmonton’s Rogers Place. TSN owns exclusive broadcast rights for the World Junior Championship in Canada and will show every game live during the tournament across its various television channels. Canadian viewers can find a live stream for games online at TSN.ca or through the TSN app and TSN Direct.
From Thursday, December 25, 2020, to January 5th, 2021, the world’s top Ice Hockey youngsters will battle it out for the right to be called the best in the world. It’s the 14th time in the history of the championship where Canada acts as a host.
2021 WJC Hockey Pools | World Juniors Pools
Like in years past, the lineup for the 2020-21 World Junior Championship consists of two groups of five teams. So, here’s how the groups are formed and the 2021 WJC Hockey full schedule of the tournament:
POOL A POOL B
Canada (CAN) United States (USA)
Finland (FIN) Russia (RUS)
Switzerland (SUI) Sweden (SWE)
Slovakia (SVK) Czech Republic (CZE)
Germany Austria
The 2021 WJC was scheduled to be played in the cities of Edmonton and Red Deer before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the hockey world a few months ago. Now it will all happen within the same “bubble” that boasted a grand total of zero cases during the playoffs that were played in August and September. The same rules that were successful in the NHL will be replicated in the 2021 WJC.
Full 2021 World Junior Championship schedule
(All times Eastern)
FRIDAY, DEC. 25
Switzerland vs. Slovakia 2 p.m. TSN3/5, NHLN
Germany vs. Finland 6 p.m. TSN3/5, NHLN
Russia vs. USA 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, DEC. 26
Sweden vs. Czech Republic 2 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN
Germany vs. Canada 6 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN
USA vs. Austria 9:30 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN
SUNDAY, DEC. 27
Finland vs. Switzerland 2 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN
Slovakia vs. Canada 6 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN
Czech Republic vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. TSN1/4/5, NHLN
MONDAY, DEC. 28
Austria vs. Sweden 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Slovakia vs. Germany 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
TUESDAY, DEC. 29
USA vs. Czech Republic 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Canada vs. Switzerland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Austria vs. Russia 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 30
Finland vs. Slovakia 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Switzerland vs. Germany 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Russia vs. Sweden 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
THURSDAY, DEC. 31
Czech Republic vs. Austria 2 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Canada vs. Finland 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Sweden vs. USA 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
SATURDAY, JAN. 2
Quarterfinal 12 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal 3:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal 7 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Quarterfinal 10:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
MONDAY, JAN. 4
Semifinal 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Semifinal 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
TUESDAY, JAN. 5
Bronze-medal game 5:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Gold-medal game 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN
Best ways for cord-cutter fans IIHF 2021 Live Stream Online
The United States are clear favorites to win the tournament. They’re expected to once again be crowned IIHF World Junior Champions. For some, the World Juniors competition is even more exciting than the Winter Olympics 2021. Which team are you rooting for? Share your expectations and predictions below.
To watch the World Juniors 2021 Game of the event in Canada, you’ll need access to either ESPN or Fox Sports 1
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Canada 18 9 5 32
Russia* 13 13 11 37
Finland 5 4 6 15
United States 4 2 6 12
Sweden 2 11 6 19
Czech Republic+ 2 5 7 14
Slovakia 0 0 2 2
Switzerland 0 0 1 1
