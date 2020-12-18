Distance Measurement Sensors – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Distance Measurement Sensors Market is expected to reach $3.56 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Distance Measurement Sensors Market include SICK AG, Pepperl+Fuchs Group, Balluff GmbH, Migatron Corporation, Banner Engineering Corp., Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG, Keyence Corporation, Impress Sensors and Systems Ltd, Ifm Electronic Gmbh, Honeywell, Eaton, Dimetrix AG, Datalogic S.P.A, Baumer Group, Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Corporation, and Measurement Specialties Inc.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increased adoption in automation and robotics, rising need for automation for rapid production and supply of sensors, and need for advanced security solutions in the automobiles. However, high maintenance costs and obstacle detection in the navigation are hampering the growth of the market.

A distance measurement sensor is a sensor that is utilized to rapidly and precisely measure distances on a wide range of materials, places, etc. It can effectively check distances, the position of system or parts, and monitor different parameters to intelligently and independently initiate action, and these sensors supply an analogue signal representing the distance proportional to the selected sensor’s range.

Based on the end-user, the automotive segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the distance measurement sensors offer several applications in automotive sensors, like parking assistance, safety alarms, collision avoidance, object detection, and automatic braking system.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the presence of several automotive and manufacturing giants, the introduction of advanced technologies, rising disposable income, and increasing automation in the automotive sector.

Measurement Types Covered:

• Time of Flight (TOF)

• Laser Triangulation

• Confocal Chromatic Imaging

• Photoelectric

Sensing Technologies Covered:

• Ultrasonic Sensors

• Photoelectric Sensors

• Laser Diodes

• Infra-red LED

• Capacitive Sensors

• Image Sensors

• Draw Wire Sensors

• Inductive Sensors

Applications Covered:

• Tracking Position

• Analyzers

• Safety Systems

• Process Instrumentation

• Automatic Identification

• Industrial Automation

End Users Covered:

• Sanitary

• Robotics

• Packaging and Logistics

• Oil & Gas

• Manufacturing

• Defense Aerospace & Intelligent

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

