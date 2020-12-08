Solar Backsheet – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Solar Backsheet Market is expected to reach $3.27 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Solar Backsheet Market include 3M, Arkema, Astenik, Coveme, Cybrid, Dunmore, Dupont, Hangzhou First, Honeywell, Isovoltaic, Jolywood, Krempel, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Taiflex, Targray, Toray, and ZTT International.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are rising installation of solar PV and policy supports from governments to enable adoption of renewable technologies. However, high installation and storage cost of solar PV power are hampering the market growth.

Solar backsheet is basically a covering which we can see on the back of solar panel which can be made from a polymer or combination of various types of polymer. Solar backsheet improves the overall efficiency of the solar panel module by optimizing reflectance characteristics. It provides good stability under freeze thaw and damp heat conditions. It provides remarkable bond strength across extreme environmental conditions. A good quality solar backsheet is necessary, as a poor quality sheet can lead to unwanted maintenance, system degradation, and replacements.

Based on the type, the fluoropolymer segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the property of resistance to environmental damage, such as ultra-violate radiation, and humidity and vapour penetration. Moreover, it has been expected that the robust demand for utility-scale solar projects would drive the future market of fluoropolymer backsheet in the country.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the significant increase in solar PV installation in China and India. Continuously, growing investment in India China, and Japan to generate electric energy from renewable energy sources such as solar energy are mainly driving the solar backsheet market during the forecast period.

Thickness Covered:

• 100-500mm

• Greater than 500mm

• Less than 100mm

Installations Covered:

• Floating Power Plant

• Ground-Mounted

• Roof-Mounted

Types Covered:

• Fluoropolymer

• Non-Fluoropolymer

Sales Channels Covered:

• Aftermarket

• Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

Cell Types Covered:

• Photovoltaic Cell

• Thin Film Solar Cell

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Military

• Residential

• Utility & Power

• Automotive

• Street Light

• Consumer Goods

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

