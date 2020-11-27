Double Block and Bleed Plug Valves Market 2020 – Industry by Type, by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2024

Latest released the research study on Global Double Block and Bleed Plug Valves Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Double Block and Bleed Plug Valves Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Double Block and Bleed Plug Valves . The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Double Block and Bleed Plug Valves ( DBB ), are designed to provide high integrity, positive shut-off with the double block and bleed verification design. DBB Plug valves are used in critical applications where product contamination risks are high.

The major vendors covered:

3Z Valve

AMPO

AZ Armaturen

BUENO TECHNOLOGY

ChemValve

Flowserve

FluoroSeal

GALLI&CASSINA

M&J Valve

Mesto

MIAM

PACIFIC

RAM Universal

Schlumberger

Sigma Polymers Engineering

TUSEAL

China Lixin Valve Group

Luoyang Jianguang

SINOPEC Shanghai Valve Manufacturing

Segment by Type, the Double Block and Bleed Plug Valves market is segmented into

< DN 100

DN 100-300

> DN 300

Segment by Application, the Double Block and Bleed Plug Valves market is segmented into

Oil and Gas

Chemical Industry

Aviation Fueling

Others