Inflatable Marine Life Rafts Market Research Report Released with growth, latest trends & forecasts till 2024

Inflatable life raft carried aboard a ship or airplane, used to save lives in case the vessel has to be abandoned in an emergency on the sea.

Inflatable lifeboats may be equipped with auto-inflation (carbon dioxide or nitrogen) canisters or mechanical pumps. A quick release and pressure release mechanism is fitted on ships so that the canister or pump automatically inflates the lifeboat, and the lifeboat breaks free of the sinking vessel. Commercial aircraft are also required to carry auto-inflating life rafts in case of an emergency water landing; offshore oil platforms also have life rafts. Ship-launched lifeboats are lowered from davits on a ship’s deck, and are hard to sink in normal circumstances. The cover serves as protection from sun, wind and rain, can be used to collect rainwater, and is normally made of a reflective or fluorescent material that is highly visible.

The global Inflatable Marine Life Rafts market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

LALIZAS

Plastimo

Survival products

VIKING LIFE-SAVING

Chongqing Guanheng Technology & Development

Jiaxing Rongsheng Lifesaving Equipment

Galvanisers India

Revere Survival

Winslow Life Raft

Zodiac Nautic

Survitec Group

Less than 3 Persons

3-6 Persons

More than 6 Persons

Market Segment by Application

Ocean

Offshore