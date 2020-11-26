CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2020-2024

The CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Renewable natural gas(RNG), also known as biomethane, is a pipeline-quality vehicle fuel produced from organic materialsÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬such as waste from landfills and livestockÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬throughÂ anaerobic digestion. RNG qualifies as an advanced biofuel under theÂ Renewable Fuel Standard. Compressed natural gas is a fuel that can be used in place of gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). CNG combustion produces fewer undesirable gases than the aforementioned fuels. In comparison to other fuels, natural gas poses less of a threat in the event of a spill, because it is lighter than air and disperses quickly when released. Biomethane ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬ refined biogas from anaerobic digestion or landfills ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬ can be used.

The major companies include:

Worthington Industries, Inc.

Luxfer Group

Hexagon Composites ASA

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC.

Everest Kanto Cylinders Ltd.

Xinyi Beijing Tianhai Industry Co. Ltd.

Faber Industrie SpA

Cenergy Solutions

Alternative Fuels Data Center

Nat G CNG SolutionsÃÂ¯Â¼Ã âLLC.

Segment by Type, the CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks market is segmented into

Metal

Carbon Fiber

Glass Fiber

Segment by Application, the CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks market is segmented into

Fuel Tank

Transportation Tank

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA