Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market Reviewed in a New Study

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Market

The global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market was valued at US$ 17.5 billion in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 25.3 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.34% during 2021-2026.

Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films Scope and Market Size

The global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market is segmented by region (country), company, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Films market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

By Company

Taghleef

Gettel Group

Innovia (CCL Industries)

Oben Group

Forop

Polibak

Inteplast Group

Jindal Poly Films

Vibac

Treofan

SIBUR

Cosmo Films

Kinlead Packaging

Zhongshan Wing Ning

Toray Plastics

Guofeng Plastic

Profol

FSPG

Uflex

Tatrafan

Wolff LDP

Hongqing Packing Material

Segment by Type

Below 15 micron

15-30 micron

30-45 micron

Above 45 micron

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Other

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Spain