Household Scales Market Research Report Released with growth, latest trends & forecasts till 2024
Household scales in this report mainly include weight scales, fat scales, body composition analyzers, and kitchen scales. The function of the weight scale is mainly manifested in its essential purpose. It can accurately weigh the body’s weight and reflect the weight control status of a certain period of time through daily weight changes. A fat scale is a weighing scale that can measure fat and moisture in addition to body weight. As a result of the health industry, the body composition analyzer can accurately detect the components in the human body. The composition analyzer can be used to understand the health of your body at any time, and it brings health analysis data to the tester to judge the human body if it is really healthy. Kitchen scales are scales used in kitchens. As the name suggests, it is a tool often used to accurately measure the weight of food ingredients used in cooking. Many recipes call for measuring ingredients by weight rather than volume. In this case, you will need a kitchen scale to help you accurately measure the ingredients. Although volume measurement can be used to estimate weight, the more accurate the measurement, the better. Food scales are also useful for people with special eating habits.
There are mainly two types of household scales, smart type and traditional type. Smart type is the main type of household scales. In 2019, smart type sales accounted for 53.73% of the global share. The main applications are online sales and offline sales. Fitbit, Zhongshan Camry Electronic, Tanita, Omron Healthcare, Inbody, PICOOC and Withings are the main manufacturers.
The global Household Scales market size is projected to reach US$ 1959.9 million by 2026, from US$ 1255.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Household Scales volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Household Scales market size by analysing historical data and future prospect.
Household Scales Market research report which provides an in-depth examination of the market scenario regarding market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020-2026. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected export imports, demands, and industry trends and is expected to have an economic impact on the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic on the entire industry and provides an overview of a post-COVID-19 market scenario.
Key Players:
Detailed TOC of Global Household Scales Market Research Report 2020
1 Household Scales Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Household Scales
1.2 Household Scales Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Household Scales Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Organic Household Scales
1.2.3 Inorganic Household Scales
1.3 Household Scales Segment by Application
1.3.1 Household Scales Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Organics Dehydration
1.3.3 Organics Recovery
1.3.4 Organics Separation
1.4 Global Household Scales Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Household Scales Revenue 2015-2026
1.4.2 Global Household Scales Sales 2015-2026
1.4.3 Household Scales Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2 Global Household Scales Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Household Scales Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Household Scales Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Household Scales Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Household Scales Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Household Scales Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Household Scales Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Household Scales Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Household Scales Market Scenario by Region
3.1 Global Household Scales Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
3.2 Global Household Scales Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3.3 North America Household Scales Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.3.1 North America Household Scales Sales by Country
3.3.2 North America Household Scales Sales by Country
3.3.3 U.S.
3.3.4 Canada
3.4 Europe Household Scales Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.4.1 Europe Household Scales Sales by Country
3.4.2 Europe Household Scales Sales by Country
3.4.3 Germany
3.4.4 France
3.4.5 U.K.
3.4.6 Italy
3.4.7 Russia
3.5 Asia Pacific Household Scales Market Facts & Figures by Region
3.5.1 Asia Pacific Household Scales Sales by Region
3.5.2 Asia Pacific Household Scales Sales by Region
3.5.3 China
3.5.4 Japan
3.5.5 South Korea
3.5.6 India
3.5.7 Australia
3.5.8 Taiwan
3.5.9 Indonesia
3.5.10 Thailand
3.5.11 Malaysia
3.5.12 Philippines
3.5.13 Vietnam
3.6 Latin America Household Scales Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.6.1 Latin America Household Scales Sales by Country
3.6.2 Latin America Household Scales Sales by Country
3.6.3 Mexico
3.6.4 Brazil
3.6.5 Argentina
3.7 Middle East and Africa Household Scales Market Facts & Figures by Country
3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Household Scales Sales by Country
3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Household Scales Sales by Country
3.7.3 Turkey
3.7.4 Saudi Arabia
3.7.5 U.A.E
4 Global Household Scales Historic Market Analysis by Type
4.1 Global Household Scales Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Household Scales Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.3 Global Household Scales Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Household Scales Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Global Household Scales Historic Market Analysis by Application
5.1 Global Household Scales Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Household Scales Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.3 Global Household Scales Price by Application (2015-2020)
6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Household Scales Business
6.1.1 Corporation Information
6.1.2 Company Description, Business Overview
6.1.3 Household Scales Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
6.1.4 Products Offered
6.1.5 Recent Development
7 Household Scales Manufacturing Cost Analysis
7.1 Household Scales Key Raw Materials Analysis
7.1.1 Key Raw Materials
7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Household Scales
7.4 Household Scales Industrial Chain Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
8.1 Marketing Channel
8.2 Household Scales Distributors List
8.3 Household Scales Customers
9 Market Dynamics
9.1 Market Trends
9.2 Opportunities and Drivers
9.3 Challenges
9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
10 Global Market Forecast
10.1 Global Household Scales Market Estimates and Projections by Type
10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Household Scales by Type (2021-2026)
10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Household Scales by Type (2021-2026)
10.2 Household Scales Market Estimates and Projections by Application
10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Household Scales by Application (2021-2026)
10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Household Scales by Application (2021-2026)
10.3 Household Scales Market Estimates and Projections by Region
10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Household Scales by Region (2021-2026)
10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Household Scales by Region (2021-2026)
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
12.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.2 Data Source
12.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.2.2 Primary Sources
12.3 Author List
12.4 Disclaimer
