Commercial and Industrial Robotics Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth, 2020-2027

Global Commercial and Industrial Robotics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.

This report studies the Commercial and Industrial Robotics, including the articulated robots, SCARA robots, parallel robots, Cartesian robots , cylindrical robots and Commercial robots etc.

Commercial robot shipments are seeing very strong growth. This research includes forecasts for commercial robots from 2016 to 2026 by indoor/outdoor robots, by mobility (stationary, AGV, and mobile), by shape (humanoid, tall platform, short platform, UGV, UUV, and specialized), by application (social, transport, security, delivery, data collection, maintenance, and task), and by vertical market (retail, restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, agriculture and farming, warehouse, manufacturing, and others).Industrial automation and industrial robotics, a subset of industrial automation, continue to evolve after decades of growth globally. This market research covers the market for industrial automation control and field devices and industrial robots in particular. Industry data and forecasts from 2013 to 2025 are included. Market data for industrial automation includes product revenue by automation type, vertical market, and region. It is also segmented by discrete and process automation, including shipments of control and field devices by discrete and process automation, vertical market, and region.

The global Commercial and Industrial Robotics market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Market Segment by Type

Industrial Robotics

Commercial Robotics

Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Medical

Retail

Public Utilities