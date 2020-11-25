Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology”

American Academy of Allergy and Asthma has defined Atopic Dermatitis (AD) as the chronic or recurrent inflammatory skin disease, which belongs to the group of allergic disorders that includes food allergy, allergic rhinitis, and asthma. It is a chronic inflammatory skin disease and the clinical picture is characterized by widespread skin lesions, which manifest as red, itchy, swollen, cracked, weeping lesions with crusting/scaling, intractable pruritus and enhanced susceptibility to bacterial and viral skin infections. Atopic Dermatitis is classified as: Mild, Moderate and Severe. In patients with moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis, Pruritus is the most common and persistent disease that is prevalent.

DelveInsight’s ‘Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Atopic Dermatitis (AD) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology

The DelveInsight Atopic Dermatitis (AD) epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Atopic Dermatitis (AD) by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Atopic Dermatitis (AD) in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Atopic Dermatitis (AD) epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Atopic Dermatitis is also classified as Controlled Atopic Dermatitis and Uncontrolled Atopic Dermatitis on the basis of the disease controlled by using therapies. Uncontrolled Atopic Dermatitis is defined as currently flaring Atopic Dermatitis, deteriorating/changeable Atopic Dermatitis that cannot be controlled by therapies.

As per DelveInsight estimates, Higher prevalent population of Uncontrolled Atopic Dermatitis is observed in United States as compared to EU5 countries and Japan

According to the DelveInsight estimates total prevalent population of Atopic Dermatitis in the 7 major markets ranges from 41,261,411 in 2017. Large number of people are suffering from mild Atopic Dermatitis. In the United states prevalent population of Atopic Dermatitis was found to be 19,460,609 in 2017

Atopic Dermatitis Market

Topical therapies are the fundamental part for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis. Among them, topical corticosteroids are used as the first line of treatment for Pruritus in Atopic Dermatitis and contribute the major share of the market as compared to the other therapeutics. Other therapies include immunosuppressants, antihistamines and topical calcineurin Inhibitors such as tacrolimus and pimecrolimus that are used for reducing inflammation and itching associated with Atopic Dermatitis.

Market analysis study carried out for the period of 2017-2028 shows that the Market size of Atopic Dermatitis was USD 2422 Million in 2017 in the 7MM

Market Size of Atopic Dermatitis was estimated to be 1038 USD Millions in 2017 in the United States

Market is dominated with the use of corticosteroids, immunosuppressants and calcineurin inhibitors for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis

Market is driven by various approved drugs for Atopic Dermatitis such as Elidel, Protopic, Desonate and pimecrolimus. There has been a positive impact on the market with the approval of Eucrisa (Pfizer) and Dupilumab (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi) in 2016 and 2017 respectively, due to their novel mechanism of action.

The Atopic Dermatitis (AD) report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Atopic Dermatitis (AD) in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Atopic Dermatitis (AD) in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Atopic Dermatitis (AD)

The report provides the segmentation of the Atopic Dermatitis (AD) epidemiology

The Atopic Dermatitis (AD) Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

