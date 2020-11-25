Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Epidemiology“

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a group of rare neurological diseases that mainly involve the nerve cells (neurons), responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement. Voluntary muscles produce movements like chewing, walking, and talking. The disease is progressive, meaning the symptoms get worse over time. ALS belongs to a broader group of disorders known as motor neuron diseases, which are caused by gradual deterioration and death of motor neurons. Motor neurons are nerve cells that extend from the brain to the spinal cord and to muscles throughout the body.

DelveInsight’s ‘Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

There is no cure and no proven treatment for ALS. However, available treatments can help control symptoms, prevent unnecessary complications, and make the patient’s life easier. The disease progresses over 3–5 years, making voluntary movements of arms and legs impossible. In time, the patient will need help with personal care, eating, and mobility. Movement of the diaphragm for breathing is also impaired, and the patient may need a ventilator for breathing. Most people with ALS die from respiratory failure. For most people with ALS, the main treatment may involve the management of symptoms. Supportive care is best provided by multidisciplinary teams of healthcare professionals such as physicians, pharmacists, therapists—physical, occupational, and speech—nutritionists, social workers, respiratory therapists, clinical psychologists, and home care and hospice nurses.

A study conducted by Wagner et al. (2018) titled “Estimation of the Prevalence of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in the United States Using National Administrative Healthcare Data from 2002 to 2004 and Capture-Recapture Methodology”, used three sources: Medicare, Medicaid, and Veterans Administration data to estimate the prevalence of ALS in the US for 2002–2004 and applied the capture-recapture methodology to estimate the degree of under-ascertainment. In this study, the annual prevalence was estimated to be approximately 3.7/100,000 population in 2002, 4.4/100,000 population in 2003, and 4.8/100,000 population in 2004. The study also examined sex and age-related epidemiological data, which suggested that among 9,705 cases considered, 59.7% were males, 46.7% were <65 years of age, and 53.3% were >65 years. Overall, for the years 2002 through 2004, the number of ALS cases observed across sources increased linearly, from 8,005 in 2002 to 9,705 in 2003 to 10,732 in 2004.

Camacho et al. (2018) in the study titled “Report by the Spanish Foundation for the Brain on the social impact of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuromuscular disorders” suggested that ALS was estimated to affect 3 new patients per day in Spain, with the ALS cases being over 3000 in Spain. The study also highlighted that ALS’s prevalence (which is dependent on survival and is therefore affected by the development of new treatments) is low due to high mortality rates and ranged between 2–5 cases/100 000 population.

Age-specific data of ALS suggests that it is more prevalent among the 60–69 age group. In the United States, the maximum number of cases of ALS was observed in the age group of 60–69 with 5,623 cases in 2017, while the lowest number of cases were found in the age group <20, with 94 cases in 2017.However, in Japan 70+ age group pool had more diagnosed prevalent cases as there is higher geriatric population in the country. The prevalent population of ALS in the seven major markets was found to be 70,456 in 2017.

Rosenbohm et al. (2017) In the study titled ” Epidemiology of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in Southern Germany”, found that the site of onset of ALS was more frequently bulbar (34.1%) than lumbosacral (30.7%), cervical (27.0%), or thoracic (3.1%). In terms of gender-specific data, out of 699 cases, 379 were males, and 284 were females. The study suggested that the males-to-females ratio can be as high as 2.6∶ Additionally, it was estimated that the prevalence of ALS was about 8/100,000 person-years, meaning that about 6,400 patients with ALS were living in Germany, and this prevalence is expected rise to about 9.2–9.8/100,000 person-years in Germany in 2050.

Currently, there is no cure for ALS and no effective treatment to halt or reverse, the progression of the disease. The treatment landscape of ALS includes multidisciplinary care, such as physical therapy, speech therapy, dietary counselling, heat or whirlpool therapy and others. Moreover, there are four drugs approved by the US FDA to treat ALS, namely Riluzole, Nuedexta, Radicava, and Tiglutik. Medications are also prescribed to help manage symptoms of ALS, including pain, muscle cramps, stiffness, excess saliva and phlegm, and the pseudobulbar affect (involuntary or uncontrollable episodes of crying and/or laughing, or other emotional displays). Drugs also are available to help individuals with pain, depression, sleep disturbances, and constipation.

