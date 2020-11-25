Recovered Paper – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Recovered Paper Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Recovered Paper Market include American Eagle Paper Mills, Cascades Inc, DS Smith, International Paper, Mondi Group Plc, Republic Services Inc, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Recycling, Stora Enso, SUEZ, Veolia Group, Waste Management Inc (NYSE: WM) and WestRock Company.

Some of the key factors such as rising demand for corrugated containers for packaging and the rising demand for eco-friendly products are the major factors driving the market growth. However, an organic pollutant caused due to waste water produced by the paper industry is restraining the market growth.

Paper has established itself as one of the indispensable materials in the packaging industry. The global push for sustainable packaging has led to a rise in demand for packaging products made of recycled paper. Used paper collected for recycling is termed ‘recovered paper’. The same is used to manufacture products such as containerboard, corrugated boxes, cartons and others. Recovered paper is expected to witness a considerable rise in demand during the next ten years, due to increased adoption and demand for recycled packaging products in the last decade.

Based on paper grade, the high grade paper segment is likely to have a huge demand as it requires little or no cleaning. They can be used for the production of any paper product as pulp substitute. They may therefore be suitable for food contact packaging.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region, China is the leading consumer of recovered paper. The demand for recovered paper is profoundly affected due to the new norms imposed by the Government of China.

Paper Grades Covered:

• Brown Paper

• High Grade Paper

• Low Grade Paper

• White Paper

Products Covered:

• Boxes

• Cartons

• Corrugated Container

• Printing Paper

Applications Covered:

• Tissue

• Printing & Writing

• Newsprint

• Containerboard

End Users Covered:

• Automobile Industry

• Electrical and Electronics Industry

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Pharmaceuticals Industry

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

