Automatic Blaster Market: Industry Size, Trends and Analysis – Growth Revenue And Cost Analysis With Key Company’s Profiles, Forecast To 2026

The automatic glass blasting device is newly developed to improve the safety performance of the vehicle. An automatic glass blasting device is installed on the window so that the passengers in the bus can quickly escape from the window in the event of a fire, terrorist attack, etc. . In the test bus, the glass blaster is like a “reduced version of the automatic safety hammer”, except that it is fixedly installed on the bus window glass instead of installed on the wall next to the glass like a safety hammer. The control buttons are set On the dashboard in front of the driver, as the driver gently presses the red centralized start button on the side of the dashboard, the 4 glass panes installed with automatic glass blasters in the bus shattered outwards instantly, and passengers can quickly go from these windows escape.

From the perspective of product type, automatic blasters are divided into two types: wired control and wireless.They are mainly used in buses, passenger cars and other fields. At present, the market is dominated by wired controlled glass blasters, with a market share of more than 90% in 2019, and most of them are installed on city buses. At present, the market concentration is relatively high. Major manufacturers include Fther, HCGY, Zhongjiao An Technology Industrial, Detiannuo Safety Technology, HongYu Auto-Parts, NanGuan Safety Technology, Yongxu Technology, Guoanda, China InventionTechnology, etc. Manufacturers accounted for more than 95% of the market. NanGuan Safety Technology and Zhongjiao An Technology Industrial are the main suppliers of wireless blasters.

The global Automatic Blaster market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type

Wired Automatic Blaster

Wireless Automatic Blaster

Market Segment by Application

Bus

Coach