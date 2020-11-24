Terpineol Market By Type, By Manufacturers, Regions, Industry Analysis & Forecast By 2026

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Terpineol is a monoterpene alcohol that can be isolated from various sources such as, pine oil, petitgrain oil, cajuput oil, and cannabis. Terpineol is primarily formed by a mixture of three isomers which include beta-terpineol, gamma-terpineol, and alpha-terpineol. Alpha-terpineol is a major constituent of terpineol. Terpineol possess a pleasant odor which is similar to lilac and is utilized as a common ingredient in cosmetics, perfumes. It is also used in the production of bath products such as soaps, cream, lotions, etc. and serves as an essential aroma component in the formulation of lapsang souchong tea.

Terpineol is available in various grades in the market such as, perfumery, pharmaceutical, and industrial as per its purity. Terpineol is one of the most important constituents of various essential oils, some of these are utilized in aromatherapy.

Global Terpineol Market: Segmentation

The global terpineol market can be segmented on the basis of grade and application.

Based on the grade, the market can be segmented into-

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Perfumery Grade

Based on the application, the market can be segmented into-

Perfume Manufacturing

Flavours

Pharmaceutical Ingredient

Printing Ink

Medicine Production

Global Terpineol Market: Dynamics

The demand for terpineol is primarily dependent upon the growth in global flavours and the perfume manufacturing industry. Perfumes and fragrance are a combination of aroma compounds and essential oils such as terpineol. Changing lifestyles, growing young population, and increasing awareness regarding beauty products are found to be the key factors pushing the growth of the perfumery industry and in turn assisting the consumption of terpineol across the manufacturing industries. Moreover, alpha-terpineol is utilized in various food & beverages such as, chewing gum, baked goods, dairy products, candies, beverages, etc. Thus, with the growth in the global food & beverages industry, consumption of terpineol is anticipated to grow and is in turn escalating the growth of global terpineol market.

Manufacturers of terpineol are found to be involved in the production of alpha-terpineol by the help of biotransformation of limonene, alpha or beta pinene, etc. This is found to be one of the key trends in the global terpineol market.

Global Terpineol Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the regions, North America is anticipated to dominate the global terpineol market owing to the growth of the flavours and fragrance industry in the United States. Further, the region is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the global terpineol market due to the comparatively matured industry in the region. North America is anticipated to be followed by Asia-Pacific in the global terpineol market over the forecast years. Growing urbanization, increasing population, and change of living standards are the key factors pushing the demand for perfumes, cosmetics, and other essentials, which, in turn, are expected to boost the consumption of terpineol in developing countries. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be followed by Europe in the global terpineol market as there are various prominent cosmetics and perfume manufacturing companies operating in the European Union. Middle East & Africa and Latin America account for a small share in the global terpineol market. However, the regions are expected to grow at an above average rate over the forecast period.

Global Terpineol Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players involved in the global terpineol market include Socer Brasil Industria e Comercio Ltda., DRT, YASUHARA CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Deqing Wansong Forestry Perfume Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Ernesto Ventos, S.A., Wuzhou Oasis Chemicals Co., Ltd., Foreverest Resources Ltd., Ecogreen International Group Limited, Triveni Chemicals, Workwell, Himachal Terepene Products, and others.

The global terpineol market is anticipated to be partly consolidated in nature owing to the presence of small number players in the market. Prominent manufacturers involved in the market are focussing on product innovation and introduction of application-specific products in order to cater the wide customer base.

