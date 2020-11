Lubrication Foam Inhibitors Market by Type and Application to 2026

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

Global Lubrication Foam Inhibitors Market: Introduction

Lubrication foam inhibitors, generally known as anti-foaming agents, curb the formation of foam, as a large number of lubricant applications involve agitation and aeration, which traps air in the lubricant and encourages the formation of foam. Lubrication foam inhibitors alter the surface tension of the lubricant and help weaken the structure of air bubbles. Further, lubrication foam inhibitors are essential where lubrication foam can lead to oil spillage and inefficient control response. The foaming of lubricants is a very undesirable effect, which can cause enhanced oxidation by the intensive mixture with air. Thus, in order to hinder the formation of foam, lubrication foam inhibitors are indispensably used in a wide range of applications.

On a macro level, a pick-up in industrial activities and a positive outlook for oil and gas demand are foreseen to support the growth of the lubricant foam inhibitors market. Interestingly, a decrease in the per capita consumption of lubricants plays a pivotal role in determining the overall outlook for the global lubricant foam inhibitors market. Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends and dynamics in the global lubrication foam inhibitors market.

Global Lubrication Foam Inhibitors Market: Dynamics

The growth for lubricant foam inhibitors across the globe is mainly due to rebounding lubricant production and modestly rising additive treat rates. Additionally, regional economic prospects and vehicle ownership are expected to propel the growth of the lubrication foam inhibitors market. The low natural gas prices trend over the coming few years is expected to augment manufacturing activities. Subsequently, the surge in the demand for lubrication foam inhibitors is expected.

Mature markets plateauing in passenger car ownership will likely deter demand growth in the lubricant foam inhibitors market. Further, improved efficiency and less frequent lubricant replacement will be a common trend throughout the market, restraining the demand for lubrication foam inhibitors. In addition, market consolidation continues to be a prominent trend in the lubrication foam inhibitors market.

Global Lubrication Foam Inhibitors Market: Segments

The global lubrication foam inhibitors market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of product type, the global lubrication foam inhibitors market can be segmented as:

Organic Lubrication Foam Inhibitors

Silicone Lubrication Foam Inhibitors Oil Compound Types Solvent Types Powder Types Emulsion Types



On the basis of end-use industry, the global lubrication foam inhibitors market can be segmented as:

Chemicals

Petroleum Refining

Automotive & Transportation

Paints and Coatings

Pulp and Paper

Wastewater Treatment

Textile Industry

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Global Lubrication Foam Inhibitors Market: Regional Outlook

In the North American lubrication foam inhibitors market, significant growth opportunities are also anticipated in key end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and oil and gas production. This is because the U.S. construction industry is expected to continue to exhibit strong recovery in the coming years, and will be one of the crucial markets for lubrication foam inhibitors. Moreover, China, being at the forefront in terms of low-cost manufacturing capabilities, is set to foster the demand growth of lubrication foam inhibitors. With the help of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, India is on path to becoming a center for hi-tech manufacturing, which will squarely increase the demand for lubrication foam inhibitors. Moving ahead, with the presence of prominent refineries in South Korea and the Middle East, both regions are expected to experience significant growth in the lubrication foam inhibitors market. Furthermore, the high consumption of lubricants in South East Asia & Pacific is expected to boost the demand for lubricant foam inhibitors. Lastly, longer drain intervals in European countries will impede the growth of the lubrication foam inhibitors market. However, Asia is expected to drive the global demand for lubrication foam inhibitors in the foreseeable future.

Global Lubrication Foam Inhibitors Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global lubrication foam inhibitors market discerned across the value chain include:

Afton Chemical

Shriven Chemical Company

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Lubricating Specialties Company

KRAHN Chemie GmbH

MAPEI S.p.A.

KIK Pool Additives Inc.

Eaton

Alpine Specialty Chemicals

Octane Incorporated FZC

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The study on the lubrication foam inhibitors market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Lubrication Foam Inhibitors market segments such as geography, end-use industry, and product type.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain in the market. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint