Textile Expansion to be Persistent During 2020-2025

Latest released the research study on Global Textile Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.

Textile is a flexible material formed using various processes including weaving, knitting, crocheting, or felting. These materials find application for manufacturing a broad range of conventional as well as advanced finished goods used for bedding, kitchen, upholstery, construction, transportation, handbags, protective, medical, fashion, apparel, and clothing accessories.

Product innovation is expected to have a positive impact on the industry; for instance, the Runway of Dreams brand launched by apparel manufacturer Tommy Hilfiger in February 2016. Furthermore, a growing number of fashion retail outlets and supermarkets in developing economies, including China and India, owing to government support to promote investments is expected to increase the textiles demand in the near future.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Textile Market

The global Textile market size is projected to reach US$ 1127850 million by 2026, from US$ 854230 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Textile Scope and Segment

The global Textile market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Textile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Cotton

Chemical

Wool

Silk

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Household

Technical

Fashion & Clothing

Others

