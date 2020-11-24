Future of Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market : Study

The Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Architectural and Furniture Hardware Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Architectural and Furniture Hardware is made from iron, steel, brass, aluminium or other metals, including plastics, for use in all types of buildings and furniture. Architectural and Furniture Hardware includes door handles, closers, locks, cylinder pulls and hinges (door furniture), window fittings, cupboard fittings, iron railings, handrails, balustrades, switches, etc.

The global well-known brands in Architectural and Furniture Hardware market include Hettich(4.02%), Roto Frank(1.85%), Kin Long(2.99%), Dormakaba Holding(2.01%), Gretsch-Unitas(1.29%), Siegenia-Aubi(1.17%), GRASS(1.35%), DTC(1.44%), Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV)(0.84%), Taiming(1.12%), Jusen(0.94%), ADAMS(0.81%), HUTLON(0.61%), Salice(0.39%), Yajie(0.48%), Accuride(0.32%), Sugatsune(0.26%), King Slide Works Co. Ltd(0.30%) and others(45.15%).

The application area of Architectural and Furniture Hardware includes Buildings and Furniture.

In terms of types, Architectural and Furniture Hardware can be divided into door handles, closers, locks, cylinder pulls and hinges (door furniture), window fittings, cupboard fittings, iron railings, handrails, balustrades, switches, etc.

On basis of geography, Architectural and Furniture Hardware is manufactured in North America, Europe, China, Taiwan(China)and Japan.

The global Architectural and Furniture Hardware market size is projected to reach US$ 38920 million by 2026, from US$ 28350 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

ASSA ABLOY

Blum Inc

Allegion

Hafele

Spectrum Brands Holdings

Hettich

Roto Frank

Kin Long

Dormakaba Holding

Gretsch-Unitas

Siegenia-Aubi

GRASS

DTC

Formenti & Giovenzana S.p(FGV)

Taiming

Jusen

ADAMS

HUTLON

Salice

Yajie

Accuride

Sugatsune

King Slide Works Co. Ltd

Door Handles

Closers

Locks

Cylinder Pulls and Hinges (door furniture)

Window &Cupboard fittings

Iron Railings

Handrails

Balustrades

Switches

Other

Market Segment by Application

Architectural

Furniture