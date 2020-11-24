Inflated Adoption of Enterprise VSAT Market to Fuel Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period

Global Enterprise VSAT Market: Introduction

Very small aperture terminal (VSAT) is a satellite-based communication system serving home and business users. VSAT is a small earth station which receives and transmits real-time data through satellite. VSAT transmits narrow broadband signal to orbital satellites and then from satellites, data is transmitted to various hubs in other location around the globe. VSAT primarily consists of two parts a transceiver, which is placed outdoor in direct line with the satellite and a component which is placed indoors which is interfaced with the transceiver including the end-user’s communication device such as LCD, PC or others. The transceiver exchanges signal with the satellite transponder in the sky. The satellite communicates from a ground station computer which acts as a hub for the system. VSAT handles video, voice and data signals and it benefits the companies to have a complete control on the communication system without relying on the other IT companies. The speed with which the data is transferred in VSAT is greater as compared to the regular telephonic communications. Enterprises include mostly healthcare, telecom, education and retail which have significant usage of VSAT and can be considered to track the global enterprise VSAT market.

Global Enterprise VSAT Market: Drivers and Challenges

Increase in application of satellite services for various vertical applications, cost effective solutions offered and improved quality of service offered through VSAT is enabling the enterprises to opt for VSAT services. The value added services offered through the various VSAT vendors is again aiding the rise in adoption of VSAT by the enterprises. These factors are encouraging the growth in revenue of global enterprise VSAT market.

However, emerging technologies such as high throughput satellite (HTS) technology is among the prime restraints hindering the growth of global enterprise VSAT market.

Global Enterprise VSAT Market: Segmentation

Global enterprise VSAT market can be segmented into component, size of enterprise, end-user application and regions

On the basis of component type, global enterprise VSAT market can be segmented into hardware and services.

On the basis of size of enterprise, global enterprise VSAT market is segmented into small enterprise, medium enterprise and large enterprise.

On the basis of end-user application, global enterprise VSAT market is segmented into healthcare, public sector, government offices and educational institution, BFSI, retail, energy and utility, and other

Global Enterprise VSAT Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global enterprise VSAT market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa

North America enterprise VSAT market holds major share in the revenue of global enterprise VSAT market in 2016 and the enterprise VSAT market in this region is projected to experience steady growth during the forecast period. The enterprise VSAT market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to register high CAGR in the forecast period owing to the government initiative in the countries of this regions to promote the adoption of VSAT services.

Global Enterprise VSAT Market: Competition Landscape

Key vendor in the global enterprise VSAT market include Newtec Enterprises, Telefónica, S.A, Primesys Solucoes Empresariais, Polarsat, Telesat Holdings, Tatanet Services, SkyCasters LLC., SpeedCast, Orion Satellite, and ND SatCom GmbH

