HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Insights, Market Report, and Market Forecast by DelveInsight

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer is a type of breast cancer in which breast cancer cells test shows positive status for a protein receptor called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The normal function of this protein is to control how a healthy breast cell grows, divides, and repairs itself. But when there is a mutation in the gene that controls the HER2 protein, also known as erythroblastic oncogene B (ERBB2) gene, the body creates too many HER2 receptors, which results in uncontrollable breast cell growth and division. The most common signs of this indication are breast swelling, change in the shape of breast, skin irritation or dimpling, pain in the breast, redness or thickness of the breast skin.

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market Outlook

The market comprises a variety of options for the treatment of HER-2 Positive Breast Cancer. Treatment, which is mainly categorized into pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies. Systemic therapies are generally prescribed by a medical oncologist. Common ways to give systemic therapies include an intravenous (IV) tube or can be given orally.

The systemic therapies used for metastatic breast cancer include Targeted Therapy and Hormonal therapy (Endocrine therapy). Although the first-line treatment of metastatic breast cancer is mainly dependent on the receptor status, both estrogen and progesterone receptor status and HER2 receptor status should be tested. If the tumor represents both HER2-positive and estrogen receptor-positive then initial treatment may include hormonal therapy or a HER2-targeted therapy or both. In hormonal therapy, Tamoxifen (AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals) is a drug that blocks estrogen from binding to breast cancer cells. This agent is used for both premenopausal and postmenopausal women.

HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Pipeline

The introduction of anti-HER2 therapies for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive breast cancer has led to dramatic improvements in survival in both early and advanced settings. Despite, having currently available anti-HER2 therapies that have changed the natural history of HER2-positive breast cancer, new therapeutic options are necessary because the disease is essentially incurable in the metastatic setting and a relevant proportion of patients with early-stage disease still relapse in spite of the use of currently available therapies. Key players, such as MacroGenics, Prestige Biopharma, EirGenix, Roche/ Genentech, Pfizer, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Eli Lilly and Company, Horizon Pharma along with few others are involved in developing therapies for HER-2 Positive Breast Cancer.

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis for HER2-Positive Breast Cancer HER2-Positive Breast Cancer: Market Overview at a Glance HER2-Positive Breast Cancer: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies HER2-Positive Breast Cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

