Log Carriage Market 2025 Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook

AÂ log carriageÂ is framework (mounted on wheels) that runs on tracks or in grooves parallel to the face of the saw.

The major companies include:

Primultini

MEM

Bezner-Oswald

Ustunkarli

Salem

OI. Innovation Co

YSDMILL

USNR

Segment by Type, the Log Carriage market is segmented into

Slanted

Standard

Segment by Application, the Log Carriage market is segmented into

Softwoods

Hardwoods

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA