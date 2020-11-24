Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis Market Insights, Market Report, and Market Forecast by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis Market“

Bacterial meningitis, also referred as Pyogenic meningitis is an infectious disease characterized by infection and inflammation of the meninges, in particular the arachnoid and the pia mater, associated with the invasion of bacteria into the subarachnoid space, results in significant morbidity and mortality globally. Bacterial meningitis can be fatal in 50% of cases if untreated. Even when diagnosed early and treated adequately, 8–15% of the patients die, typically within 24 and 48 hours of symptom onset. Furthermore, 10– 20% of the survivors are prone to permanent sequelae including brain damage, hearing loss, and learning disabilities. Usually the inflammatory process is not limited to the meninges surrounding the brain but also affects the brain parenchyma (meningoencephalitis), the ventricles (ventriculitis) and spreads along the spinal cord. Bacterial meningitis is a medical emergency requiring immediate diagnosis and subsequent treatment.

DelveInsight’s “Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis Treatment

Bacterial meningitis can be reduced by the use of prevention strategies against these etiological agents, such as vaccination against H. influenzae type B (Hib), S. pneumoniae and N. meningitidis. It has been reported that the widespread use of Hib (against H. influenzae) and PCV7 (against S. pneumoniae) vaccines have together significantly reduced cases of bacterial meningitis worldwide, in both vaccinated and non-vaccinated populations. Immediate antibiotic therapy is imperative and must not be postponed by diagnostic delays. Other prevention strategies include using chemoprophylaxis to prevent secondary disease in high-risk individuals.

Mitsubishi Tanable Pharma Corporation

Soligenix

Venus remedies

Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis Pipeline

This report provides the assessment of mono and combination therapies by Stage. Number of mono and combination products present in different phases has been provided in graphical as well as tabulated form. The pipeline for the Bacterial Meningitis has been segmented and assessed based on various Route of Administrations. In older children and adults there are typical symptoms and signs, such as: fever, headache, stiff neck, committing and mental dysfunction ranging from lethargy to coma. The signs are less clear in infants, being related to non-specific signs of sepsis and seizures. Headache and meningismus indicate inflammatory activation of the trigeminal sensory nerve fibers in the meninges.

Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis Report Highlights

In the coming years, Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

Key Insights Executive Summary of Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis: Market Overview at a Glance Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Bacterial (Pyogenic) Meningitis KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

