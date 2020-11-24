Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Insights, Market Report, and Market Forecast by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market“

According to the National Cancer Institute, Adrenocortical Carcinoma (ACC) is rare cancer that originates in the outer layer of the adrenal gland. ACC is also called cancer of the adrenal cortex. A tumor of the adrenal cortex may be functioning (produces surplus hormones than usual) or nonfunctioning (does not produce surplus hormones than usual). Most adrenocortical tumors are functioning. The hormones made by functioning tumors may cause sure signs or symptoms of the disease; the common symptoms caused by ACC include a lump in the abdomen, pain in the abdomen or back, and feeling of fullness in the abdomen.

DelveInsight's "Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Adrenocortical Carcinoma , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Adrenocortical Carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment

The treatment and recommendations depend on several factors, such as the type and stage of the tumor, possible side effects, and the patient’s preferences and overall health. The available treatment options for ACC include surgery, mitotane, cytotoxic chemotherapy, treatment of hormone excess, and radiation therapy. In stage I‒III, complete removal of tumor by surgery offers the best chance for cure. Surgery often needs to be extensive with en bloc resection of invaded organs, and it regularly includes lymphadenectomy. Mitotane (Lysodren) is the only adrenal-specific agent available for the treatment of ACC. It is approved by the US FDA and European Medicine Agency for the treatment of ACC. Mitotane produces a specific cytotoxic effect on adrenocortical cells producing focal degeneration of the fascicular and particularly the reticular zone, whereas changes of the zona glomerulosa are relatively slight. It is administered orally, and the recommended treatment schedule is to start the patient at 2‒6 g/day in divided doses, either three or four times a day. Doses are usually increased incrementally to 9‒10 g/day. Mitotane has a narrow therapeutic window, and adverse effects occur frequently and are often dose limiting.

Key players of the report

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Exelixis

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Pipeline

The current clinical pipeline of ACC is weak. The key players that are working toward the development of therapies for ACC are Exelixis and Enterome. Exelixis is developing cabozantinib for the treatment of metastatic adrenocortical carcinoma. Cabozantinib is a small molecule inhibitor of c-MET, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR), AXL, and other tyrosine kinases, thereby leading to reduced tumor angiogenesis, motility, and invasiveness. Cabozantinib is already approved by the US FDA for the treatment of metastatic medullary thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell carcinoma with history of antiangiogenic therapy, advanced renal cell carcinoma, and hepatocellular carcinoma. The company is evaluating it in phase II clinical trial in patients with adrenal cortex cancer that has spread to nearby tissue, lymph nodes, or other places in the body, and cannot be removed by surgery.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Report Highlights

In the coming years, Adrenocortical Carcinoma market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Adrenocortical Carcinoma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Adrenocortical Carcinoma. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Adrenocortical Carcinoma market

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Adrenocortical Carcinoma

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

