Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Insights, Market Report, and Market Forecast by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market“

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a rapidly progressive disease occurring in critically ill patients. The major complication in ARDS is marked by leakage of fluid into the lungs, making breathing difficult or impossible. Acute lung injury (ALI) is a common condition characterized by acute severe hypoxia that is not due to left atrial hypertension. The term ALI encompasses a continuum of clinical and radiographic changes that affect the lungs with the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) representing the more severe end of this continuum. Despite advances in the understanding of the pathophysiology and management of ALI, it is still associated with high mortality.

DelveInsight’s ‘Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Get a free sample copy of basic structure of the report- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acute-respiratory-distress-syndrome-ards-market

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment

The therapeutic market of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the seven major markets was USD 918.2 Million in 2017. The United States accounts for the highest market size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), in comparison to the other 7 Major Markets, i.e., EU5 countries and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, Germany contributed the largest market share in EU5 countries, with 52.02%, followed by Italy (15.68%) in 2017. Despite decades of research, treatment options for ARDS are restricted. Supportive care with mechanical ventilation remains the mainstay of management. There are relatively few treatments available for ARDS.

Key players of the report

BioMarck Pharmaceuticals

Athersys

APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH

Alexion Pharma

Bayer

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline

Expected launch of emerging therapies, such as Traumakine (Faron Pharmaceuticals) BIO-11006 (BioMarck Pharmaceuticals), MultiStem (Athersys), Solnatide (Apeptico Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH), PB1046 (PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals), etc. shall further create a positive impact on the market. Interferon-beta-1a—also known as Traumakine; FP-1201-lyo; MR11A8; FP-1201; Recombinant Human IFN Beta-1a—is under development by Faron Pharmaceuticals as its lead drug candidate. It is a lyophilized powder form of recombinant human IFN beta-1a reconstituted in water for injection. It is administered intravenously, and targets the Interferon-beta receptor 1, activating its action. In January 2018, Faron Pharmaceuticals received Fast Track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Traumakine, for the treatment of ARDS. It is being investigated in three clinical trials, i.e. World Health Organization’s (WHO) Solidarity trial, global REMAP-CAP trial, and the US HIBISCUS trial for the treatment of COVID-19 and ARDS.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Report Highlights

Total Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 1.07%.

The market for ARDS in the 7MM is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.55% during the study period (2017–2030).

Dynamic research and developmental activity with 60+ companies in the pipeline at different stages.

In the coming years, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Major players are involved in developing therapies for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (phase III and phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities.

Get a free sample copy of basic structure of the report- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acute-respiratory-distress-syndrome-ards-market

Table of content

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary

3 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): Market Overview at a Glance

4 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): Disease Background and Overview

5 Case Reports

6 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7 7MM Epidemiology Analysis

8 United States Epidemiology

9 EU5 Epidemiology

10 Japan Epidemiology

11 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

12 Proposed Guidelines for ARDS

13 Unmet Needs

14 Off-Label Therapies for ARDS

15 Emerging Therapies

16 Unknown Status

17 COVID-19 associated with ARDS: Emerging Drugs

18 Discontinued Products

19 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): 7MM Market Analysis

20 Attribute Analysis

21 Key Emerging Therapies: Market Forecast Assumptions

22 United States: Market Outlook

23 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

24 Japan Market Outlook

25 Access and Reimbursement

26 Market Drivers

27 Market Barriers

28 SWOT Analysis

29 Appendix

30 DelveInsight Capabilities

31 Disclaimer

32 About DelveInsight

Why should you buy this report?

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

To understand the future market competition in the ARDS market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market.

To understand the future market competition in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market.

Related Reports

About Us

DelveInsight is a Business Consulting and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330