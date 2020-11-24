Uveal Melanoma Market Insights, Market Report, and Market Forecast by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Uveal Melanoma Market”

As per the American Skin Association, Melanoma is a life threatening malignant tumor that originates in cells called melanocytes, which are pigment-producing cells. The majority of melanomas are black or brown. However, some melanomas are skin-colored, pink, red, purple, blue or white. Melanoma begins on the skin where it is easy to see and treat. However, it can grow into the skin, reaching the blood vessels and lymphatics, and can spread within the body to various organs when it can be fatal. If it is recognized and treated early, chances of recovery are very good. But if it is not found early, it can grow deeper into the skin, and spread to other parts of the body. Once melanoma spreads beyond the skin to other parts of the body, it becomes hard to treat and can be fatal.

DelveInsight's "Uveal Melanoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Uveal Melanoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Uveal Melanoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Uveal Melanoma Treatment

While melanoma is one of the most dangerous forms of skin cancer, promising new treatment options are improving quality of life and increasing survival rates for patients with advanced melanoma.

Treating early melanoma

Stage 0 “in situ” and stage I: Tumors discovered at an early stage are confined to the upper layers of the skin and have no evidence of spread. These melanomas are treated by excisional surgery. Stage I melanoma has invaded the second layer of skin (the dermis). In both stage 0 and stage I melanoma cases, the physician uses a scalpel to remove any remaining tumor plus a “safety margin” of surrounding normal tissue.

Surgeons may, under certain circumstances, recommend removal of melanoma by Mohs surgery. The procedure is done in stages over a few days to remove all of the cancer cells in layers while sparing healthy tissue and leaving the smallest possible scar. One layer at a time is removed and examined until the margins are cancer-free. New advances in this technique make it easier for the surgeon to spot melanoma cells in the margins.

The margin of normal skin removed depends on the thickness and location of the tumor. After surgery the margins are checked to make sure they are cancer-free. If the margins are cancer-free, no further surgery is necessary.

If a melanoma measures 0.8 mm or more in thickness or has other traits such as ulceration that make it more likely to spread to the lymph nodes, a sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) may be performed at the same time as the surgery to remove the primary tumor.

Treating intermediate, high-risk melanomas

Stage II: Since the risk of spreading to local lymph nodes is higher in stage II melanomas, a sentinel lymph node biopsy is often recommended in addition to surgery to remove the original tumor. If melanoma is found in the sentinel node, physician may examine the rest of the nodes in this lymphatic basin and remove any that contain cancer cells. After surgery, additional treatment may be recommended, including immunotherapy or radiation to decrease the chance that the melanoma will come back.

Treating advanced melanomas:

Stage III and stage IV: Advanced melanomas are those that have spread beyond the original tumor, most often reaching the lymph nodes and/or distant organs and becoming more difficult to treat. In recent years, new immunotherapies and targeted therapies have achieved positive results in many patients with stage III and stage IV melanoma. Patients with stage III melanoma now have options for supplemental or “adjuvant” treatment – medicines that enhance the effectiveness of surgery, with the goal of preventing or delaying relapse and extending survival, ideally achieving a cure.

After surgery to remove the tumor and in many cases the lymph nodes, stage IV patients have up to six frontline treatment options that have had considerable success. In many cases, if the first treatment proves ineffective or stops working, other therapies are available. These therapies work by shrinking tumors and halting or slowing disease progression to help extend life by months to years and perhaps even leading to a cure.

Key players of the report

Merck

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Idera Pharmaceuticals

Iovance Biotherapeutics

And many others

Uveal Melanoma Pipeline

The dynamics of Melanoma market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world. The launch of several emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

The pipeline of Melanoma is quite robust with several products available in the developmental stage. As per clinical trials.gov, there are several key players involved in the development of promising products such as Partner Therapeutics (Leukine in combination with ipilimumab and nivolumab), Idera Pharmaceuticals (IMO-2125), Oncolys BioPharma (OBP 301), Iovance Biotherapeutics (LN-144), Hemispherx Biopharma (Ampligen), Infinity Pharmaceuticals (IPI-549 + Nivolumab), Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and others.

