Atopic Dermatitis Drug Market Insights, Market Report, and Market Forecast by DelveInsight
(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Atopic Dermatitis Market“
American Academy of Allergy and Asthma has defined Atopic Dermatitis (AD) as the chronic or recurrent inflammatory skin disease, which belongs to the group of allergic disorders that includes food allergy, allergic rhinitis, and asthma. It is a chronic inflammatory skin disease and the clinical picture is characterized by widespread skin lesions, which manifest as red, itchy, swollen, cracked, weeping lesions with crusting/scaling, intractable pruritus and enhanced susceptibility to bacterial and viral skin infections. Atopic Dermatitis is classified as: Mild, Moderate and Severe. In patients with moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis, Pruritus is the most common and persistent disease that is prevalent.
DelveInsight’s “Atopic Dermatitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Atopic Dermatitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Atopic Dermatitis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Topical therapies are the fundamental part for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis. Among them, topical corticosteroids are used as the first line of treatment for Pruritus in Atopic Dermatitis and contribute the major share of the market as compared to the other therapeutics. Other therapies include immunosuppressants, antihistamines and topical calcineurin Inhibitors such as tacrolimus and pimecrolimus that are used for reducing inflammation and itching associated with Atopic Dermatitis.
- Market analysis study carried out for the period of 2017-2028 shows that the Market size of Atopic Dermatitis was USD 2422 Million in 2017 in the 7MM
- Market Size of Atopic Dermatitis was estimated to be 1038 USD Millions in 2017 in the United States
- Market is dominated with the use of corticosteroids, immunosuppressants and calcineurin inhibitors for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis
- Market is driven by various approved drugs for Atopic Dermatitis such as Elidel, Protopic, Desonate and pimecrolimus. There has been a positive impact on the market with the approval of Eucrisa (Pfizer) and Dupilumab (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi) in 2016 and 2017 respectively, due to their novel mechanism of action.
Key players of the report
- Galderma Pharma
- LEO Pharma
- Novartis
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals
- Nippon Shinyaku
- And many others
Key players such as Galderma Pharma, LEO Pharma, Roviant Sciences., and many others are involved in developing therapies for Atopic Dermatitis. Expected launch of emerging therapies such as Nemolizumab (Galderma Pharma), and Tralokinumab (LEO Pharma), Tradipitant (Vanda Pharmaceuticals), Etrasimod (Arena Pharmaceuticals) and other treatments, are expected to change the treatment landscape of Atopic Dermatitis in upcoming years.
What are the Atopic dermatitis report highlights?
- In the coming years, Atopic Dermatitis market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market
- The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Atopic Dermatitis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition
- Major players are involved in developing therapies for Atopic Dermatitis. Launch of emerging therapies will significantly impact the Atopic Dermatitis market
- A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Atopic Dermatitis
- Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key cross-competition, launch date along with product development activities will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities
