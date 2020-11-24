Packaging Tape Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2020-2025

The “Packaging Tape Market – By Type, By Application and By Region: Global Indust” A fundamental outline of the Packaging Tape niche is presented by the Packaging Tape report that entails definitions, classifications, applications together with industry chain framework. The Packaging Tape report provides a far-reaching evaluation of necessary market dynamics and the latest trends. It also highlights the regional market, the prominent market players, as well as several market segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions], and sub-segments with a wide-ranging consideration of numerous divisions with their applications.

Packaging Tape is used for packaging of various kinds of products.

The global Packaging Tape market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

3M

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

Henkel

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Scapa

Shurtape Technologies

Lohmann

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Tremco illbruck(Adhere Industrial Tapes)

Achem Technology Corporation

Yonghe Adhesive Products

Winta

Yongle Tape

JinghuaTape

Luxking Group

Shushi Group

Yongguan

Camat

Market Segment by Type

BOPP Tapes

PET Tapes

Other

Market Segment by Application

Logistics

Residential

Retail

Other