Latest Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicle by Architecture (Series, Parallel, Power split), Transmission (AT, DCT, E-CVT), Motor Output (45-100, 101-250, >250kW), Final Drive, Drive Type, Power Electronics, Vehicle Type

The report titled “Driveline Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Driveline industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

Get Free Sample Research Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1327642

The Driveline Market for electric and hybrid vehicles is projected to grow from USD 18.14 billion in 2017 to USD 63.32 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.92% CAGR. This report spread across 160 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 97 Tables and 52 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Driveline Market:

ZF (Germany)

Schaeffler (Germany)

GKN (UK)

BorgWarner (US)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Delphi (UK)

Denso (Japan)

Hitachi (Japan)

Valeo (France)

AVL (Austria)

Continental (Germany)

E-axles and differentials are used in the driveline as the end components to transmit the motor power to the wheels. E-axle helps in reducing the weight and improving the efficiency of electric vehicles. However, it is a very advanced and expensive technology. Although the application of E-axles is at a nascent stage at present, E-axles are likely to gain the market share during the forecast period owing to their benefits associated with improving the range covered and noise reduction, among others.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1327642

Motor performance is measured by its output, which is known as traction output. Motor output varies from 12 kW to more than 250kW, depending on the vehicle specification. The motor which generates output in between 45kW and 100kW is generally used in small electric and hybrid cars. These types of electric and hybrid cars have the largest market in Asia Oceania region due to its cost-effectiveness.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Key Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.4 Factor Analysis

2.4.1 Introduction

2.4.2 Demand-Side Analysis

2.4.2.1 Rising Demand for Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

2.4.2.2 Government Support for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

2.4.3 Supply-Side Analysis

2.4.3.1 Technological Advancement With Focus on Convenience & Comfort Systems in Vehicle

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.6 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.7 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles

4.2 Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles, By Architecture

4.3 Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles, By Driveline Systems

4.4 Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles, By Vehicle Type

4.5 Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles, By Final Drive Type

4.6 Driveline Market for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, By Motor Output

4.7 Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles, By Transmission Type

4.8 Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles, By Power Electronics

4.9 Driveline Market for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles, By Country

5 Market Overview

….more