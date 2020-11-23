Iris Recognition Access Control System Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2020-2028

The Iris Recognition Access Control System Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Iris Recognition Access Control System Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

The principle of Iris Recognition Access Control System is to find out the iris data that matches the collected iris from the iris database, and realize the function of opening the door lock by identifying the identity information. The specific design plan of the system: first collect the iris image, and then perform the iris image preprocessing, where the iris positioning is the image preprocessing, and the iris positioning is the key to the image preprocessing, because it is a prerequisite for effective iris recognition, which is to determine The position of the inner and outer edges in the image; adopt a specific algorithm for coding recognition. At this stage, the key is to extract the features of the iris image to be recognized, and compare and determine the features of the iris in the database according to a certain matching algorithm. Then operate the execution state of the door lock, and finally achieve the purpose of identification.

Iris recognition access control systems can be divided into recognition speeds of less than 1 second and recognition speeds of more than 1 second. They are widely used in residential, education, finance, commerce, hospitals, government, and military fields. At present, major global manufacturers include IDEMIA, Thales Group, CMITech, EyeLock, IrisKing and HOMSH. In 2019, the share of major manufacturers exceed 60%. It is expected that industry competition will become more intense in the next few years.

The major companies include:

IDEMIA

Thales Group

CMITech

EyeLock

KTÃÂ¯Â¼Ã¢â¬Â C

IrisKing

SUPER RED

Iris ID

IRISIAN

HOMSH

ANVIZ

Segment by Type, the Iris Recognition Access Control System market is segmented into

Recognition Speed Under 1 Second

Recognition Speed Over 1 Second

Segment by Application, the Iris Recognition Access Control System market is segmented into

Residential

Education

Financial

Business

Hospital

Government

Army

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA