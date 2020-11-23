(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Spinal Cord Injury Market

Spinal cord injury (SCI) is a serious medical condition that causes the functional, psychological, and socioeconomic disorders. Long-term, secondary medical complications are common and play an important role in the continuum of care for patients with SCI. Complications are a frequent cause of morbidity and mortality and lead to increased rates of re-hospitalization, loss of employability, and decreased quality of life. The most common cause of spinal cord injury is trauma. Nearly half of the injuries are caused by motor vehicle accidents. Other types of trauma include: falls from height, violence (stabbing or gunshot wounds to the spine), and sporting injuries (diving, football, rugby, equestrian, etc.).

DelveInsight’s “Spinal Cord Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Spinal Cord Injury Treatment

The first-line care of a patient with Spinal cord injury (SCI) involves securing the airway, breathing, and circulation followed by appropriate spinal immobilization in the field to limit further insult of the highly susceptible cord during transport. Recognition and appropriate triage of SCI patients is critical in the early period to ensure timely delivery of interventions at specialized centers. There is currently a lack of consensus on the optimal approach to several areas of SCI diagnosis and treatment, in part owing to heterogeneity in injuries (cervical versus thoracic, complete versus incomplete), but also owing to conflicting interpretations of the literature.

Key players of the report

ReNetX Bio

StemCyte

Neuroplast

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline

Companies across the globe are working toward the development of new treatment therapies for SCI, but few companies have made it to the clinical stage of development. The dynamics of Spinal Cord Injury market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also expects the launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2020–2030.

Spinal Cord Injury Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) market

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) : Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) : Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Treatment and Management

8.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Treatment Algorithm

Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Treatment Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

List to be continued in report

Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

List to be continued in report

Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) : Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size by Therapies in Japan

Access and Reimbursement Overview of Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

