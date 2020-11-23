Spinal Cord Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030
(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Spinal Cord Injury Market
Spinal cord injury (SCI) is a serious medical condition that causes the functional, psychological, and socioeconomic disorders. Long-term, secondary medical complications are common and play an important role in the continuum of care for patients with SCI. Complications are a frequent cause of morbidity and mortality and lead to increased rates of re-hospitalization, loss of employability, and decreased quality of life. The most common cause of spinal cord injury is trauma. Nearly half of the injuries are caused by motor vehicle accidents. Other types of trauma include: falls from height, violence (stabbing or gunshot wounds to the spine), and sporting injuries (diving, football, rugby, equestrian, etc.).
DelveInsight’s “Spinal Cord Injury Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Get a free sample copy of basic structure of the report- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/spinal-cord-injury-market
The first-line care of a patient with Spinal cord injury (SCI) involves securing the airway, breathing, and circulation followed by appropriate spinal immobilization in the field to limit further insult of the highly susceptible cord during transport. Recognition and appropriate triage of SCI patients is critical in the early period to ensure timely delivery of interventions at specialized centers. There is currently a lack of consensus on the optimal approach to several areas of SCI diagnosis and treatment, in part owing to heterogeneity in injuries (cervical versus thoracic, complete versus incomplete), but also owing to conflicting interpretations of the literature.
Key players of the report
- ReNetX Bio
- StemCyte
- Neuroplast
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics
Spinal Cord Injury Pipeline
Companies across the globe are working toward the development of new treatment therapies for SCI, but few companies have made it to the clinical stage of development. The dynamics of Spinal Cord Injury market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also expects the launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2020–2030.
Spinal Cord Injury Report Scope
The report covers the descriptive overview of Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) market
Get a free sample copy of basic structure of the report- https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/spinal-cord-injury-market
Table of content
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)
- Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) : Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017
4.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030
- Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) : Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sign and Symptoms
5.3. Pathophysiology
5.4. Risk Factors
5.5. Diagnosis
- Patient Journey
- Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)
7.4. United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)
7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.5.1.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)
7.5.2. France Epidemiology
7.5.2.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)
7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.5.3.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)
7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5.4.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)
7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
7.5.5.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)
7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology
7.5.6.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Treatment and Management
8.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Treatment Algorithm
- Unmet Needs
- Key Endpoints of Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Treatment
- Marketed Products
11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM
11.2. Drug Name: Company Name
11.2.1. Product Description
11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial
List to be continued in report
- Emerging Therapies
12.1. Key Cross
12.2. Drug Name: Company Name
12.2.1. Product Description
12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3. Clinical Development
12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
12.2.5. Product Profile
List to be continued in report
- Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) : Seven Major Market Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size in 7MM
13.3. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM
- Attribute analysis
- 7MM: Market Outlook
15.1. United States: Market Size
15.1.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Size in the United States
15.1.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size by Therapies in the United States
15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook
15.3. Germany Market Size
15.3.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Size in Germany
15.3.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size by Therapies in Germany
15.4. France Market Size
15.4.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Size in France
15.4.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size by Therapies in France
15.5. Italy Market Size
15.5.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Size in Italy
15.5.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size by Therapies in Italy
15.6. Spain Market Size
15.6.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Size in Spain
15.6.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size by Therapies in Spain
15.7. United Kingdom Market Size
15.7.1. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Size in the United Kingdom
15.7.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom
15.8. Japan Market Outlook
15.8.1. Japan Market Size
15.8.2. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Total Market Size in Japan
15.8.3. Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Market Size by Therapies in Japan
- Access and Reimbursement Overview of Spinal Cord Injury (SCI)
- KOL Views
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- Appendix
20.1. Bibliography
20.2. Report Methodology
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
- About DelveInsight
Why should you buy this report?
- The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) market
- To understand the future market competition in the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan
- Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) market
- To understand the future market competition in the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) market
Related Report
About Us
DelveInsight is a Business Consulting and Market research company, providing expert business solutions for life science vertical and offering quintessential advisory services in the areas of R&D, Strategy Formulation, Operations, Competitive Intelligence, Competitive Landscaping, and Mergers & Acquisitions.
Contact Us
Shruti Thakur
+91-9650213330