The Endodontics Market To Get On To The Magnanimous Mode At US$ 1.6 Billion

Market Report Summary

Market – Endodontics Market

Market Value – US$ 1.6 Bn in 2022

Market CAGR Value – 5.2 % in 2022

Market Forecast Year – 2020 to 2030

Endodontics is associated with the dentistry segment. It involves several therapies to protect the human teeth from infections and injuries caused to the dental pulp. Generally, it is concerned with morphology, pathology as well as physiology of dental pulp and the periradicular tissues.

Endodontics is important during carrying out root canal procedure in order to reduce the inflammation and to end infection. Modernization has touched the field of endodontics as well with the introduction of magnifying lenses and surgical microscopy.

Company Profiles Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent

Ultradent Products Inc

Septodont Holding

FKG Dentaire S.A.

Peter Brasseler Holdings, L.P.

Mani

Coltene Holding AG

Others.

These sophistications ensure increased accuracy of the treatment and in examination of the structure of the periradicular tissue along with the dental pulp.

An extensive research report on “Endodontics Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecasts (2017-2022)” by Persistence Market Research uncovers various market facts that can be used as guidelines by the reader to achieve stability in the changing dynamics of the global market and accordingly plan future expansions on a worldwide basis.

According to the comprehensive research study, the global endodontics market is projected to witness a steady 5.2% CAGR during the period of assessment to reach a significant valuation by the end of 2022.

3 Key Highlights on Global Endodontics Market

The global endodontics market is segmented by product type, by end user and by region with a view to get a glimpse of various endodontic products across key regions worldwide.

By end user, the dental clinics segment is expected to be highly lucrative segment. Dental clinics are potential end users for endodontic products. This segment is the largest segment with respect to market share and poised to grow at a high CAGR of 5.5% throughout the period of assessment

By product type, the consumables segment is anticipated to hold high potential. The adoption of endodontic consumables has witnessed growth since past years to make this segment a highly lucrative one. It is estimated to reflect a high market share and is poised to grow at a high CAGR of 3% throughout the period of assessment.

By region, Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) show high potential. Europe region is the largest region with respect to market share as well as growth rate. It presents high opportunities to endodontic players. The Europe endodontic market is anticipated to soar at a high CAGR of 6.0% throughout the period of assessment. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is poised to grow at a significant CAGR during 2017-2022