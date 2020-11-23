Zoladex Market 2020 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area, Competitors and Forecast to 2025

Global “Zoladex Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Zoladex:

The Zoladex market revenue was 848 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 1200 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.95% during 2020-2025. Zoladex (goserelin) is a man-made form of a hormone that regulates many processes in the body. Goserelin overstimulates the body’s own production of certain hormones, which causes that production to shut down temporarily. Zoladex is used in men to treat symptoms of prostate cancer.

Major players covered in this report:

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Pfizer, Inc

AEterna Zentaris, Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Meditrina Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Abbott Laboratories

Zoladex Market by Types:

3.6mg

10.8mg

Zoladex Market by Applications:

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Endometriosis

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Detailed TOC of Global Zoladex Market:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Zoladex Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2026F)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026

1.6.1 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Market Size Analysis from 2014 to 2026 by Value

1.6.3 Global Price Trends Analysis from 2014 to 2026

2 Global Zoladex Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Zoladex (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Zoladex Consumption and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.1.2 Global Zoladex Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Zoladex (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Zoladex Consumption and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.2.2 Global Zoladex Revenue and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Zoladex (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Zoladex Consumption and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Zoladex Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

