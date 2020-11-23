Zoladex Market 2020 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area, Competitors and Forecast to 2025

All news

Zoladex

Global “Zoladex Market” forecast 2020-2025 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Zoladex:

  • The Zoladex market revenue was 848 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 1200 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.95% during 2020-2025. Zoladex (goserelin) is a man-made form of a hormone that regulates many processes in the body. Goserelin overstimulates the body’s own production of certain hormones, which causes that production to shut down temporarily. Zoladex is used in men to treat symptoms of prostate cancer.

    • Major players covered in this report:

  • Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc
  • Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc
  • Pfizer, Inc
  • AEterna Zentaris, Inc
  • AstraZeneca Plc
  • Meditrina Pharmaceuticals, Inc
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Abbott Laboratories

    Zoladex Market by Types:

  • 3.6mg
  • 10.8mg

    • Zoladex Market by Applications:

  • Prostate Cancer
  • Breast Cancer
  • Endometriosis
  • Others

    • Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

    Major regions covered in the report:

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Latin America
    • Middle East & Africa

