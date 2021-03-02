Trending Now: Pyrometer Market by Type (Fixed Type, Handheld Type), Technology (Optical, Infrared), End-use Vertical (Glass Industry, Ceramic Industry, Metal Processing Industry) and Geography

The report titled “Pyrometer Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Pyrometer industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Pyrometer Market was valued at USD 542.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 815.9 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2017 and 2023. This report spread across 119 Pages, Profiling 17 Companies and Supported with xx Tables and 57 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Pyrometer Market:

Land Instruments International (UK)

Advanced Energy Industries (US)

Accurate Sensors Technologies(Israel)

Proxitron (Germany)

PCE Instruments (Germany)

Luma Sense Technologies (US)

Optris (Germany)

AOIP (France)

Optron (Germany)

BARTEC (Germany)

CHINO CORPORATION (Japan)

Calex Electronics (UK)

Micro-Epsilon (Germany)

B+B Thermo-Technik (Germany)

OPTEX CO. (Japan)

OMEGA Engineering (UK)

Fluke Process Instruments (US)

Increasing automation in the metal processing industry driving the growth of the pyrometer market in this industry. Pyrometers are used in the metal processing industry to measure temperatures at different stages of various processes such as forging, rolling, extrusion, and die forming.

The pyrometer market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the pyrometer market in the near future owing to technological advancement and growing automation in the industrial sector.

