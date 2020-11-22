Meetings Incentive Conferencing Exhibitions (MICE) Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth Through 2020-2028

The Meetings Incentive Conferencing Exhibitions (MICE) Market report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2017 & 2018 – Historic Years, 2019 – Base Year and 2020-2027 Forecast Period). The Meetings Incentive Conferencing Exhibitions (MICE) Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

The MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferencing, Exhibitions) market refers to a specialized group of tourism committed to planning, booking, and facilitating conferences, seminars, and other events. Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) is a type of tourism in which large groups from the business come together. MICE industry include the number of factors, where agents working in this field to provide a full range of travel and conference services for business groups and events of longer duration.

key players in this market include:

ATPI

BCD Travel

BI Worldwide

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

EXO Travel

Capita Travel and Events

IBTM Events

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

Cievents

Freeman

Questex

Meetings and Conferences

Incentives

Exhibitions

by Application, this report covers the following segments

Retail

Hospitality

Transportation

Entertainment

Others

Global Meetings Incentive Conferencing Exhibitions (MICE) market: regional analysis, the major regions covered in the report are:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy